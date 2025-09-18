Update Notes Playtest v. 1.0.5



Fixes::



System message "ray tracing geometry over budget" should not apear any longer





Changes::



Weapons balancing::

Rifle -> Damage increased, Ammo increased (+1 Bullet), Reload speed slightly increased



Enemies:

Size increased (available as selectable option: Arcade/Standard)



UI / Gamesettings:

Added selectable option within Gamesettings menu. Arcade and Standart sized enemies.

(As this is experimental at the moment, it only effects Level 1 for testing purposes first)