Update Notes Playtest v. 1.0.5
Fixes::
System message "ray tracing geometry over budget" should not apear any longer
Changes::
Weapons balancing::
Rifle -> Damage increased, Ammo increased (+1 Bullet), Reload speed slightly increased
Enemies:
Size increased (available as selectable option: Arcade/Standard)
UI / Gamesettings:
Added selectable option within Gamesettings menu. Arcade and Standart sized enemies.
(As this is experimental at the moment, it only effects Level 1 for testing purposes first)
Update Notes Playtest v. 1.0.5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3852171
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update