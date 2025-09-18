 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 Hades THRONE AND LIBERTY skate.
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20031935 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Update Notes Playtest v. 1.0.5

Fixes::

System message "ray tracing geometry over budget" should not apear any longer


Changes::

Weapons balancing::
Rifle -> Damage increased, Ammo increased (+1 Bullet), Reload speed slightly increased

Enemies:
Size increased (available as selectable option: Arcade/Standard)

UI / Gamesettings:
Added selectable option within Gamesettings menu. Arcade and Standart sized enemies.
(As this is experimental at the moment, it only effects Level 1 for testing purposes first)

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3852171
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link