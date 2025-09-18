Hello Citizens!



Today, we’re celebrating the console release of Frostpunk 2! But as we mentioned before, PC citizens are not being forgotten. Patch 1.4 is here, bringing full controller support, an improved UI, and prologue balance updates (you’ll find the full changelog below).



We’ve created the gamepad experience for Frostpunk 2 based on feedback from the first the installment. We won’t lie, we’re very happy with the result! Our goal was to make it as intuitive as possible, letting you make crucial decisions with just a single tilt of the thumbstick.

Check it all out in our new trailer:





New Gamepad UI

After connecting your gamepad, you’ll experience a redesigned UI built specifically for smooth navigation on the controller.



Enjoy quick access to your most important actions,

Use the bumper buttons to cycle between districts of the same type,

Interact with a dynamic radial menu that appears over resource piles, showing context-specific actions.



New Circular Menu

We have reimagined the circular interface from Frostpunk: Console Edition and rebuilt it for the new challenges of Frostpunk 2.



Since the game differs in gameplay from its predecessor, we carefully reworked and adapted all these systems over time. Now you have the freedom to choose how you want to lead your city, without worrying about navigating the controls. Just tilt the knob and confirm your decision with single click of a button!







We cannot wait to greet our new citizens with gamepads in the city! Don't forget to send us your first impressions about new UI and patch in the comments, as your feedback constantly helps us improve the game.



See you in the next update.



City Must Not Fall!



Patch Highlights:

Important note: Patch will be available for Mac users with little delay in the upcoming hotfix.



Interface

Implemented full controller support, featuring supporting UI

Hospitals now display positive district notification when they heal people instead of the side notification

The number of homeless people is now displayed in the Main District and in the Heatmap overlay



Gameplay

Homeless people now also get sick in addition to dying

Reduced and delayed the number of deaths among the homeless

Warm districts cure people directly instead of impacting disease statistics

Progress generator upgrades now unlock additional levels of heating in districts

Added a new research for increasing the capacity of Stockpile hubs

Fixed game freezes on automatic heat allocation



Prologue

Rebalanced the number and rate of people getting sick from cold districts

Reduced the amount of heat needed to heat districts

Reduced the maximum number of heat allocation levels from 5 to 3

Increased the Food in food deposits by 20%

Slightly reduced the Scraps generation rate

Increased Frostbreaking tile cost from 37 to 40

Art

District panel illustrations now have parallax animations

Other minor updates to 2D artwork



Other

Various community reported bug fixes

Moreover, If you would like to still experience recent mods, or just rollback to the previous patch, we are leaving this option under the branch: "release - 1.3.1" in the settings!



Take care!

~ 11 bit studios Team