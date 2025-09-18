Hello Citizens!
Today, we’re celebrating the console release of Frostpunk 2! But as we mentioned before, PC citizens are not being forgotten. Patch 1.4 is here, bringing full controller support, an improved UI, and prologue balance updates (you’ll find the full changelog below).
We’ve created the gamepad experience for Frostpunk 2 based on feedback from the first the installment. We won’t lie, we’re very happy with the result! Our goal was to make it as intuitive as possible, letting you make crucial decisions with just a single tilt of the thumbstick.
Check it all out in our new trailer:
New Gamepad UI
After connecting your gamepad, you’ll experience a redesigned UI built specifically for smooth navigation on the controller.
Enjoy quick access to your most important actions,
Use the bumper buttons to cycle between districts of the same type,
Interact with a dynamic radial menu that appears over resource piles, showing context-specific actions.
New Circular Menu
We have reimagined the circular interface from Frostpunk: Console Edition and rebuilt it for the new challenges of Frostpunk 2.
Since the game differs in gameplay from its predecessor, we carefully reworked and adapted all these systems over time. Now you have the freedom to choose how you want to lead your city, without worrying about navigating the controls. Just tilt the knob and confirm your decision with single click of a button!
We cannot wait to greet our new citizens with gamepads in the city! Don't forget to send us your first impressions about new UI and patch in the comments, as your feedback constantly helps us improve the game.
See you in the next update.
City Must Not Fall!
Patch Highlights:
Important note: Patch will be available for Mac users with little delay in the upcoming hotfix.
Interface
Implemented full controller support, featuring supporting UI
Hospitals now display positive district notification when they heal people instead of the side notification
The number of homeless people is now displayed in the Main District and in the Heatmap overlay
Gameplay
Homeless people now also get sick in addition to dying
Reduced and delayed the number of deaths among the homeless
Warm districts cure people directly instead of impacting disease statistics
Progress generator upgrades now unlock additional levels of heating in districts
Added a new research for increasing the capacity of Stockpile hubs
Fixed game freezes on automatic heat allocation
Prologue
Rebalanced the number and rate of people getting sick from cold districts
Reduced the amount of heat needed to heat districts
Reduced the maximum number of heat allocation levels from 5 to 3
Increased the Food in food deposits by 20%
Slightly reduced the Scraps generation rate
Increased Frostbreaking tile cost from 37 to 40
Art
District panel illustrations now have parallax animations
Other minor updates to 2D artwork
Other
Various community reported bug fixes
Moreover, If you would like to still experience recent mods, or just rollback to the previous patch, we are leaving this option under the branch: "release - 1.3.1" in the settings!
Take care!
~ 11 bit studios Team
