8 October 2025 Build 20031873 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Introducing Lightning Mode in Scar-Lead Salvation, a new, fast-paced way to progress through the endless floors of deadly robots!


#ScarLeadSalvation

 

Full patch notes for Lightning Mode on our blog post:

https://ifi.games/blog/scar-lead-salvation-lightning-mode/

