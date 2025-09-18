Hearken, cultists!

The Dead Gods have spoken, and their words will reshape the world we live in. Fates Mirror mode with Keyskulls, New Grand Artifacts, and grand changes in the Sanctum. Read below to prepare for changes that will test your devotion 👇

The Biggest Update before the Full Release is here.

General

🗡️ New saving and loading system with total of 6 save slots, giving better control. Saves receives info about game mode and date when they were last played.

🗡️ Added way of texts appearing line by line in some cases for better feel.

🗡️ Various art updates to increase UI visibility.

🗡️ Post processing effect added that causes cozy glow to some surfaces.

🗡️ Various improvements to tooltips texts with addition of colors for better clarity.

🗡️ Several terms changed to be more linked with their mechanics, like Blood Chalice changed to Sacrifices Chalice.

🗡️ Preach Tales reworked to be always available to launch instead of needing to fill the bar. Inside, specific people no longer are linked to the Gods but are separate from them with own resources bonuses. During the Preach Tales, there are also new additions like Cultists and Guards that need to be avoided or Notoriety will increase. Visuals were also updated for every district and changing based on selected God.

Fates Mirror

🗡️ Keyskulls are a new resource unlocked after conquering Shards on easy, normal and hard difficulties. Keyskulls are used to unlock meta progression groups. Total of 10 groups, each having 3 exclusive effects that affect all future Shards. Unlocks can be reset to make different choices each time. There is total of 30 unique effects.

🗡️ 5 new Shards added making total of 7.

🗡️ Shards settings changed to only have global difficulty as meta progression effects cover previous settings.

🗡️ Each Shard received their own unique starting Grand Artifacts. Each Shard also have own ways to receive additional Grand Artifacts. Grand Artifacts received inside Shards can be reroll once to make a different choice.

🗡️ Frequency of events changed to be affected by difficulty. Higher the difficulty less often they appear.

🗡️ All events rebalanced to have bigger impact and new effects.

🗡️ Each Shard changed to begin with first Renovation and Expansion already finished for every room.

🗡️ 2 new merchants added to the city. Total of 4 that always randomize to have 2 every Shard.

🗡️ Passive gain of the Living Gods Influence for High City districts removed.

Artifacts

🗡️ 4 new Grand Artifacts added, total of 24.

🗡️ Thief's Hand, Grand Artifact; Tales final reward after lose changed to 75% (up from 50%). New effect added "Losing a Tale do not lower Faith".

🗡️ Prophecy of Madness, Grand Artifact; Faith threshold for extra income changed to 75% (up from 50%).

🗡️ Blasphemy of the Living Gods, Grand Artifact; Insight per day changed to +20% (up from 15%).

🗡️ Dread Chalice, Grand Artifact; new additional effect added "Disciples are recruited at Level 3".

🗡️ Dark Pledge, Grand Artifact; Whispers condition changed to 75% Faith (up from 50%).

🗡️ High City Codex, Grand Artifact; generated Calling received +10% success chance.

🗡️ Skinbound Codex; Grand Artifact; new additional effect "+2% Insight" in addition to Awakened generated from enemies with broken Sanity.

🗡️ Ancient Ledger, Grand Artifact; Secrets from Sacrifices changed to +4 (down from +5). New additional effect "Curators trust: +2% after Sacrifice".

🗡️ Blood Pact, Lesser Artifact; Disciples Experience per day changed to +20 (down from +25).

Sanctum

🗡️ All rooms Expansions changed to require according Renovation first. For example, Expansion III requires Renovation III, etc.

🗡️ Vault Renovations received a revisit. Final Renovation now stops inflation of transactions. Expansions unlock Den of Shadows resources from first one until last Expansions that allows to enable more resources without penalty.

🗡️ Reliquary Renovations received a revisit. Renovations no longer unlock Prayers that were moved to Expansions. Final Expansions allows to Overpower Prayers for stronger effects.

🗡️ Valkia Meyer, follower Evasion changed to +8% (down from +10%).

🗡️ Thief, follower Evasion changed to +4% (down from +5%).

🗡️ Fencer, follower Protection changed to +2 (down from +4).

🗡️ Dedication, Desire Calling deployment changed to Protection +2 (down from +4).

🗡️ Tryumfator’s Alchemy, Protection changed to +2 (down from +4).

🗡️ Sermon, Sacrifice changed to increase Preach Tale per Cultists from flat value.

🗡️ Blood Dynasty, Sacrifice changed duration to 2 days (up from 1 day). Prophet Experience gain changed to +100% (down from +125%).

🗡️ Chosen, Sacrifice changed to additionally remove negatives from failed Aspects.

🗡️ Relentless, Sacrifice changed to guaranteed next Calling to succeed from flat value.

🗡️ Relentless, Revelation and Obsession Sacrifices Preach Tale bonus changed to +2 (up from +1).

🗡️ Martyr, Sacrifice Notoriety removal changed to -40% (up from -30%).

🗡️ Scapegoat, Sacrifice changed to additionally have Insight bonus per Cultist.

🗡️ All Sacrifices cost increases by +1 Whispers per Sacrifice made.

Tales

🗡️ Agony’s Bargain, Desire Ability effects reworked; "Damage received generates equivalent Block at turn end" was changed to "Destroys actual Block and lowers enemy Health by same amount".

🗡️ Valour enemies Aspects chance lowered by -10%.

🗡️ Frenzy, enemy Ability Cooldown, changed to 3 turns (down from 4).

🗡️ Testimony event Sanity Replenishment penalty changed to -4/-8 (up from -2/-4).

🗡️ Added separate category text to Cursed items, so not only icon indicate they are different.

🗡️ Sons of Valour enemies Relics drop changed to 1 (down from 2).

🗡️ Viper, archetype Counter damage from Evasion, changed to 100% (up from 50%).

🗡️ Knowledge Influence effect changed to Special Replenishment (Sanity Replenishment previously).

🗡️ New visuals for actions in combat and moving in Tales. Both can be disabled in settings.

Bug Fixes

🗡️ Enemy Special effects will now always deactivate when their Sanity is 10 or lower.

🗡️ Language in settings will be always as the last one picked.

🗡️ Maximum Abilities cost reduction changed to 0, no more negative values.

🗡️ Rare Blessings no longer will appear in Tales if they are equipped in Chambers.

🗡️ Various missing texts bugs fixed.

🗡️ Remnant transformation animation is using proper colors.

🗡️ Rare bug with missing hit sounds fixed.

🗡️ Banishing Blessings will always work, not only on Fridays when moon is in full.

🗡️ Wrong font size bug fixed on Callings reward values.

🗡️ Crafting cost values showing wrong numbers bug fixed.

🗡️ Fixed the bug that was deactivating Cursed Items effects mid Tales.

🗡️ Many small fixes to tooltips and UI elements.

The Dead Gods whisper is not yet final, and the world will continue to shift beneath your feet. Remain vigilant, faithful cultists—greater changes and darker revelations await. Watch for our next updates, and prepare yourselves for what is yet to come!

Evil Gingerbreads

