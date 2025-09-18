 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20031793 Edited 18 September 2025 – 13:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,
We’ve just released version 20031793 on the default branch! This update brings a few important fixes and improvements:

🛠️ Fixed an issue where the virtual sound card failed to install on some devices

⚡ Performance optimizations to further reduce voice-changing latency

🎤 Added volume detection support for a more intuitive experience

Thanks for all your feedback and support! Keep sharing your suggestions — we’ll continue improving to bring you the best experience possible.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3898751
  • Loading history…
