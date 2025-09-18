Dear players,

We’ve just released version 20031793 on the default branch! This update brings a few important fixes and improvements:



🛠️ Fixed an issue where the virtual sound card failed to install on some devices



⚡ Performance optimizations to further reduce voice-changing latency



🎤 Added volume detection support for a more intuitive experience



Thanks for all your feedback and support! Keep sharing your suggestions — we’ll continue improving to bring you the best experience possible.