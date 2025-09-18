Good morning, Wardens! We have a new update ready!

Highlights include a more guaranteed chance for uncaught fish species to appear, fixed Custom difficulty, and the addition of new stats and superlatives to the Records menu and credits, which should make progress easier to track for completionists.

Thank you again for your feedback and reports!

General:

- Track #42 (Wrath of Nature) has received an updated mix from BobTheGUYYYYYY.

- Track #85 in the Jukebox has been changed from the title screen jingle to the song for the game's first trailer.

- The player will now take increased damage on Proud.

- Tweaked the timing of repeated checkpoint saves so that they will not immediately save again after Kronii lands on them from her damaged intro animation.

- Vsync has been added to the Display Settings.

- Custom difficulty settings should now save properly.

Records Menu:

- Reordered the missions in the Records menu to match their play order more closely.

- Additional statistics are tracked and displayed.

- When a new game is started from September 18, 2025 onward, it will now track various superlatives (such as the number of enemies that were defeated and the number times that time powers have been used).

Enemies:

- Reduced Spiral Drake's HP from 60 to 50.

Magic Resort:

- Slightly increased the odds of rarer fish spawning at low scores.

- Every 3 fish that spawn will now always be an uncaught species. This should make it much easier to catch every type of fish at least once.

Galaxy Gourmet:

- Compression Springs no longer require the player to hold the jump button to reach max height.

Vs. RBC-4:

- The Blade Form's laser beam attack now has a longer windup and slower movement on both Brave and Calm.

The Ancient Ones:

- This fight has been adjusted in several ways with the intent of making it more manageable for players with a defensive play style, without necessarily making it easier for more aggressive players.

- Almost all tentacles in this fight that become platforms will no longer have a start delay, forming immediately upon spawning.

- The boss's projectile attack has been adjusted such that the timing for reflecting it should now feel more intuitive.

- The player will now be granted brief invincibility during phase transitions.

Tower of Darkness:

- Adjusted terrain to prevent large enemies from entering one of the rooms.

- Two of the star portals in the final gauntlet are now one way to prevent accidental backtracking.

- The hourglass in the final antechamber is now surrounded by signage indicating where uncollected keys are, as well as the exit.

Zero Seconds to Midnight:

- Flipped a closeup in the ending cutscene horizontally to better match the characters' positions.

- The ending cutscene should now be skippable.