🏦 Banking System
A new Bank tab has been added to the tablet!
Track your daily and monthly income/expenses.
Review your transaction history to see all past actions.
Take loans to purchase more properties and grow faster.
💡 Financial planning and expansion are now in your hands!
🎨 Default Graphics Settings
The game now launches with high graphic settings and LUMEN enabled, delivering a much more realistic experience.
If you experience performance issues, you can easily adjust the settings from the Settings Menu.
🐞 Bug Fixes
✅ Fixed continuous rain issue.
✅ Fixed characters disappearing during rainy weather.
✅ Fixed ESC key not working properly in UI navigation.
✅ Resolved various bugs when creating listings.
🪑 New Item
Added Streamer Chair to the Streamer Setup category. 🎮🖥️
Thank You! Your feedback is very important to us. Please report any bugs in the Discord channel or on Steam discussions. 💛
Changed files in this update