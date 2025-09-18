 Skip to content
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20031748 Edited 18 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🏦 Banking System

A new Bank tab has been added to the tablet!

  • Track your daily and monthly income/expenses.

  • Review your transaction history to see all past actions.

  • Take loans to purchase more properties and grow faster.

💡 Financial planning and expansion are now in your hands!

🎨 Default Graphics Settings

  • The game now launches with high graphic settings and LUMEN enabled, delivering a much more realistic experience.

  • If you experience performance issues, you can easily adjust the settings from the Settings Menu.

🐞 Bug Fixes

  • ✅ Fixed continuous rain issue.

  • ✅ Fixed characters disappearing during rainy weather.

  • ✅ Fixed ESC key not working properly in UI navigation.

  • ✅ Resolved various bugs when creating listings.

🪑 New Item

  • Added Streamer Chair to the Streamer Setup category. 🎮🖥️

Thank You! Your feedback is very important to us. Please report any bugs in the Discord channel or on Steam discussions. 💛

