🏦 Banking System

A new Bank tab has been added to the tablet!

Track your daily and monthly income/expenses .

Review your transaction history to see all past actions.

Take loans to purchase more properties and grow faster.

💡 Financial planning and expansion are now in your hands!

🎨 Default Graphics Settings

The game now launches with high graphic settings and LUMEN enabled , delivering a much more realistic experience.

If you experience performance issues, you can easily adjust the settings from the Settings Menu.

🐞 Bug Fixes

✅ Fixed continuous rain issue.

✅ Fixed characters disappearing during rainy weather.

✅ Fixed ESC key not working properly in UI navigation.

✅ Resolved various bugs when creating listings.

🪑 New Item

Added Streamer Chair to the Streamer Setup category. 🎮🖥️

Thank You! Your feedback is very important to us. Please report any bugs in the Discord channel or on Steam discussions. 💛