New Content:

1. New Combat VFX:

Grapple moves now feature prominent red glow effects.

Normal posture attacks (unblockable) now have warning indicators.

2. Spirit Parry Mechanic:

Successfully parrying boss red-glowe grabs with Shadow Invocation now causes bosses to enter a kneeling stagger state.

3. Protagonist Performance Optimization:

(1) Added blade bracing: Hold block to enter Brace stance (consumes Stamina; empty Stamina causes exhaustion state).

Note: Spamming block without cost has been removed.

(2) Added sidestep dodge: Press Sprint for a short dash.

(3) Updated dash attacks: Faster startup frames.

(4) Increased movement speed.

(5) Improved initial attack speed.

(6) Enhanced turning responsiveness: Quick directional changes.

(7) Optimized dodge distance and feel.

(8) Improved healing responsiveness: Can immediately heal after dodging/attacking.

(9) Minor character stat adjustments.

4. QTE System Update:

Added rapid-button-press QTE variants during Blade Clashes.

5. Story Enhancements:

(1) New combat cutscenes after first defeating:

Spirit Form of Decree (Chǒu Ox)

Spirit Form of Sanctity (Chén Long)

(2) Added stage entry conditions (requires main story dialogue completion).

6. NPC Interaction Indicators:

All NPCs with available dialogue now display "!" prompts.

7. Perfect Dodge Mechanic:

Perfect Dodges now restore Spirit Energy (enabling more Shadow Invocation opportunities).

8. Posture Break System:

Bosses now enter vulnerable state when posture broken - even roll attacks can effectively contribute to damage.

9. Shadow Invocation Keybind Tutorials:

Added on-screen control reminders.

10. Tutorial Updates:

(1) Added Spirit Energy recovery through dodging.

(2) Added Brace stance instructions.

(3) New Shadow Invocation illustration guides.

11. Wheel of Destiny Menu:

Added integrated tutorial system with all controls and gameplay tips.

12. Settings Expansion:

(1) Controller sensitivity options.

(2) X/Y axis inversion settings.

(3) DLSS toggle.



Bug Fixes & Optimizations:

1. Fixed boss death animations playing after QTE execution recovery animations.

2. Resolved missing skill VFX (primarily Mǎo Rabbit’s projectile skills).

3. Removed unintended QTE triggers when parrying large dragons.

4. Adjusted large dragon attack hitboxes.

5. Fixed animation misalignment during tutorial Blade Clashes.

6. Optimized Spirit Core drop rules:

Full Spirit Core drops only occur against Shadow enemies.

Prioritizes equipped Shadow Shard cores in other cases.

7. Combat logic improvements:

(1) Bosses now interrupt attacks and enter pursuit/standoff state when player distances themselves.

(2) Improved boss attack behavior patterns.

(3) First-playthrough Shadow Boss sequencing updated (removed back-to-back boss fights).

(4) Combat value adjustments.

8. Fixed persistent boss health bars in main city after completing tutorial.

9. Corrected text and voiceover issues in story segments.



---

All adjustments will be automatically applied upon launching the game. Thank you for your continued support!