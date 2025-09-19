Succubus Stories is now available! ♥♥♥
This is a text-based, adult-only 🔞 sandbox adventure game. Become a succubus in a fantasy world and cause all kinds of trouble! Succubus Stories features an enthusiastic female lead seeking revenge against a cruel noble in an expansive and reactive fantasy world. She needs to consume a "certain bodily fluid" to survive, and can make all sorts of potions from her "leftovers."
Succubus Stories is:
⚖️ Nonlinear. The game features a highly variable, branching narrative as well as detailed, evolving sandbox-style gameplay in a reactive world.
🎭 Compelling. Uncover secrets of the past as you follow a personal, character-driven story and get to know fun and interesting characters. Forge deep relationships that continue to grow and develop even after you get intimate.
😘 Sexy. No long prologue or slow-burn "corruption" system, you play as a hungry succubus with a high tolerance for depravity right from the start and get into the action fast.
💪🏼 Massive. The game's content spans more than 600,000 words and features over 80 distinct activities and interactions, hundreds of events and scenes, 35 side quests, and tons of character development and progression options.
Succubus Stories is complete after being in active development for nearly 5 years. It was available while in development via a premium edition on Patreon and via a free edition on Itch.io. The Steam Edition of the game contains some of the premium features that were previously only available to patrons. This post contains more information on what's included in the Steam Edition compared to other versions of the game.
I hope you enjoy the game!
☻♥ Outsider Artisan