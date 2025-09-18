This update includes a series of improvements, fixes, polish, and quality-of-life enhancements across Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo. I want to get rid of the main things causing friction during a playthrough.

I have continued to balance the Gemini RCS/OAMS fuel consumption based on feedback, made a major overhaul of the Apollo Command Module academy (3 out of 4 Academy overhauls is now complete), and made a lot of fixes to both new and old reported issues.

As you have seen in the latest few patches, and with 1.0 release getting closer and closer, I have a solid focus on polish, QOL and fixes to the current features and issues. As a solo developer working on this passion project, the game will always have a few rough edges, but I’m committed to giving it my all and making it the best experience I can for you.

Note: If you experience new issues related to this update, please report them. You can revert back the a previous build using the Steam betas tab for the game. Most recent rollback option: Reentry Version 0.99.82.

Gemini Fuel Balancing

I’ve continued refining the Gemini fuel balancing and increased the available fuel. A minor calculation issue from my part made the amount of fuel in Gemini a bit lower than what it was in real life. This should fix the reported issues related to this (at least from my own testing), however, finding the optimal balance will take some time, as the available fuel on Gemini is quite limited.

Improved Apollo Command Module Academy

This update will improve the experience you have in the Apollo Command Module Academy lessons. There will be less stacking of awaiting messages (the message queue squares in the communication box), and each lesson has become better at showing you where things are and highlighting switches.

I have also rewritten and added a lot to each lesson to better describe systems and events. I hope all of this makes it slightly easier to learn Apollo. I will do a similar job with the Lunar Module Academy in a later patch (the Mercury and Gemini Academy received an overhauls a while back).

Interaction Highlighter vs. Attention Highlighter:

This patch continues to improve the Interaction Highlighter and the Attention Highlighter.

I mentioned this briefly in the previous patch notes, but the Attention Highlighter is used to show where something is, without the need of interacting with it. Previously they had the same color, making it hard to distinguish between the two. This could result in accidental interactions with switches that was simply just highlighted to show you where something is, without having to move it. The Attention Highlighter is now of a lavender color compared to the ice blue color of the Interaction Highlighter.

Mission Pad Transcript fixes

The radio transcript stored in the Mission Pad -> Transcript page has been improved and fixed across all programs. This fixes a previous issue that caused the entire page to go blank if the transcript became too long (such as in the longer Historic missions). It also changes the timestamp of each message to use GET/MET after liftoff, and UTC before liftoff.

Mercury Periscope Altitude estimators

I have implemented the altitude estimators on the Mercury Periscope. This is a fully mechanical device that can be used with the view of Earth through the periscope to estimate what altitude you are at. You can center the Earth in the periscope and use the altitude knob to move 4 lines. When all 4 lines intersect with the Earth Atmosphere, the device will estimate your current altitude. This is a backup system and used during emergencies only.

Sound Effect stuttering fixes

I have fixed the sound effect that goes through a continuous PLAY/STOP loop that causes the sound effect to re-start each frame for some users. This applies to the Mercury Landing Bag and the Gemini thrusters during Rate Command.

Improved button press logic between DSKYs on MDC-2 and LEB

I have improved the Interaction Highlighter logic when it comes to the DSKYs on Panel 2 (MDC-2) and the Lower Equipment Bay (LEB). If you are experienced with the Command Module, you might have noticed that you have two available DSKYs to interact with the CMC. The checklists RUN feature will now accept input from both DSKYs, and no longer require you to move up to the one on MDC-2.

The highlighter has also been improved to render a highlighter on the buttons closest to you. This means that if you are in the LEB and working on the OPTICS, and you RUN a checklist or receive an input command from the Mission script, you will see the highlighter on the DSKY closest to you. If you move during this, it will refresh this and switch to the other DSKY if needed.

For example, during the P52 REFSMMAT AID checklist, I hit RUN and start to follow the checklist on the DSKY on MDC-2. The RUN system waits for me to press [2] on DSKY on MDC-2:

However, instead of pressing, I move down to the LEB. The RUN system figures out that it instead should highlight the button the the LEB DSKY, as it is closer.

Apollo ACCEL-G gauge fix

An issue that caused the Apollo ACCEL-G gauge to stop working in some cases has been resolved. You should now have a fully functional ACCEL-G gauge during your entire Apollo mission.

Gemini Highlighter fixes for Push Buttons

The Push Buttons had an issue where the highlighter would be rendered below the panel. This would make them harder to find for new players. I have refined this logic and fixed the issue.

Ocean above the window after Apollo Entry Transition

I have fixed a visual issue where the ocean surface would be rendered just outside the ocean when transitioning from atmospheric entry to ocean landing.

TLI and the Command Module Computer

I have made multiple fixes related to the TLI burn and the CMC. When you run P15, you will now see the TB6 time on N33 instead of the ignition time. I have also improved the internal TB6 logic and fixed some minor issues to the lights indicating the various stages of S-IVB engine re-ignition.

EMS ΔV/EMS INCR/DECR fixes

I found the issue of why the INCR/DECR buttons of the EMS was a bit unpredictable and hard to work with. The rocker is split into into 4 parts to give you fine control of what value to set, and be able to increase/decrease quickly to large numbers. This logic is now stable and you can single click rapidly, or press-and-hold for continuous motion.

I have also animated the rocker to give you visual indications of interaction.

CMC/LGC Octal rendering

I have started to implement support for not requiring the SIGN (+ or -) on OCTALs in the AGC (CMC and the LGC). This means that when you interact with OCTALS, such as during DAP setup (NOUN 46), you will not see the SIGN, or require to input the sign when using V21 - V25. You will always need to input the sign on decimals.

I have updated most missions, lessons and checklists to reflect this change but I will continue to iterate as I find more places to update.

Minor improvements to some Apollo Command Module panels

I have added some additional model details to various switches and controls in the Command Module, and made it a bit easier to find the two covered panels that has a door. These now have a highlighter, and the ECS lessons will teach you where they are.

Panel 352 (Water Control Panel) & Panel 351 (Oxygen Control Panel)

Panel 382 (Coolant Control panel)

Coolant Control Panel (382) door highlighter

