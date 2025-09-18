 Skip to content
Major 18 September 2025 Build 20031412 Edited 18 September 2025 – 12:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

NEW ONLINE UPDATE IS OUT!

Hop on and create a unique level that will last forever! Play with your friends or alone, challenge yourself to your limits with the diverse level editor and let your imagination run wild.

More updates will be released as time goes on and I'm happy to take any suggestions into account for the future. The changelog in the main menu will let you know what I'm currently working on releasing and I will try my best to bring as many features in as possible.

Hope you enjoy this update, I have been working very hard on releasing it and any bugs should be ironed out as time goes on.

Follow My Media For Some Updates and Great Content:

https://www.instagram.com/cube_jump_game/
https://www.tiktok.com/@xenrikstudios

Changed files in this update

