Hey Guardians!

Our offerings to the sea have been repaid, and from the depths of the waters rises a new update for Ocean Keeper Co-op! Well, it’s not the work of unspeakable horrors, but the tireless efforts of our devs, who have been working hard to prepare the game for the Next Fest (oh yes, there’s a lot of exciting stuff waiting for you there). But let's dive right into the details of the new update.

Golden upgrades

Imagine entering Ocean Keeper Co-op, only to find a mech and a worm playing cards. Could you ever picture such a thing? Neither could we. But what we do have for you are brand new, golden upgrade cards! New rare golden cards that offer a higher percentage of upgrades compared to the standard ones.

Exit Confirmation

We’ve also added a confirmation window when exiting the session:

*Are you sure you want to leave the game? :c

Improved enemy spawn system

Enhanced card drop system

Added Audio settings window in the Main Menu

Mech skills now drop when leveling up and disappear after activation during the round

Balance Changes:

Modified enemy waves

Adjusted card deck



Fixed parallax bug in the mine

Fixed issue where a session could start with fewer players than required

Fixed bug causing enemies to stop moving when host settings were active during the session

You can try out the new update by joining the Playtest, available right on our Steam store page:

You’re also welcome to join our developer playtests by hopping into our Discord community.



See you soon!

— The Ocean Keeper Team