Hey Guardians!
Our offerings to the sea have been repaid, and from the depths of the waters rises a new update for Ocean Keeper Co-op! Well, it’s not the work of unspeakable horrors, but the tireless efforts of our devs, who have been working hard to prepare the game for the Next Fest (oh yes, there’s a lot of exciting stuff waiting for you there). But let's dive right into the details of the new update.
Golden upgrades
Imagine entering Ocean Keeper Co-op, only to find a mech and a worm playing cards. Could you ever picture such a thing? Neither could we. But what we do have for you are brand new, golden upgrade cards! New rare golden cards that offer a higher percentage of upgrades compared to the standard ones.
Exit Confirmation
We’ve also added a confirmation window when exiting the session:
*Are you sure you want to leave the game? :c
Improved enemy spawn system
Enhanced card drop system
Added Audio settings window in the Main Menu
Mech skills now drop when leveling up and disappear after activation during the round
Balance Changes:
Modified enemy waves
Adjusted card deck
Fixed parallax bug in the mine
Fixed issue where a session could start with fewer players than required
Fixed bug causing enemies to stop moving when host settings were active during the session
You can try out the new update by joining the Playtest, available right on our Steam store page:*Don't forget to add the game to your wishlist!
You’re also welcome to join our developer playtests by hopping into our Discord community.
See you soon!
— The Ocean Keeper Team
