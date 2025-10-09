Spooktober has arrived, and so has a chilling new twist to your favorite horror experience! The latest update transforms the world into a Halloween-themed nightmare- filled with glowing pumpkins, eerie candles, scattered bones, skulls, and freshly dug graves. Even the monster has gotten into the holiday spirit with a haunting new look designed to send shivers down your spine.

Don’t worry- these changes are purely cosmetic. If you prefer the original sci-fi atmosphere, you can easily toggle Halloween mode on or off with a single button in the main menu.

🕯️ What’s New?

A fully Halloween-themed monster customization.

The world now features pumpkins, graves, skulls, bones, and eerie candlelight to set the mood.

A festive and spooky atmosphere for the month of October!

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Alongside the Halloween update, I’ve fixed some bugs to improve your experience:

Mission Control doors will now close after leaving to keep Yang safe from the monster.

More sounds have been assigned to their correct audio channels

Fixed an issue where the monster wouldn’t kill the player in the tutorial. It’s back to being as lethal as intended.

So light a pumpkin, step into the dark, and let the Halloween spirit take hold—if you dare. Happy Spooktober! 🕷️

Tyci