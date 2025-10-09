 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 9 October 2025 Build 20031217 Edited 9 October 2025 – 10:39:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Spooktober has arrived, and so has a chilling new twist to your favorite horror experience! The latest update transforms the world into a Halloween-themed nightmare- filled with glowing pumpkins, eerie candles, scattered bones, skulls, and freshly dug graves. Even the monster has gotten into the holiday spirit with a haunting new look designed to send shivers down your spine.

Don’t worry- these changes are purely cosmetic. If you prefer the original sci-fi atmosphere, you can easily toggle Halloween mode on or off with a single button in the main menu.

🕯️ What’s New?

  • A fully Halloween-themed monster customization.

  • The world now features pumpkins, graves, skulls, bones, and eerie candlelight to set the mood.

  • A festive and spooky atmosphere for the month of October!

🛠️ Bug Fixes

Alongside the Halloween update, I’ve fixed some bugs to improve your experience:

  • Mission Control doors will now close after leaving to keep Yang safe from the monster.

  • More sounds have been assigned to their correct audio channels

  • Fixed an issue where the monster wouldn’t kill the player in the tutorial. It’s back to being as lethal as intended.

So light a pumpkin, step into the dark, and let the Halloween spirit take hold—if you dare. Happy Spooktober! 🕷️
Tyci

Changed files in this update

Depot 2924861
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link