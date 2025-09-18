 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20031153
Changes

  • There is a new welcome screen that explains the basics of the game before you get started
  • The tutorial can be reset by turning it off an on again
  • Each bird still in the tiles when you beat the boss gives you bonus points now
  • Backgrounds for levels 1 and 2 are even nicer looking
  • The game starts much more reliably (because it also works on non-English-language computers now)
  • The count of remaining opponents is updated more reliably
  • Upgrade wildtiles look a bit less stark now
  • Tutorial steps start at 1 now
  • Profile name can be edited now
  • German: fixed a lot of label sizes for the long words of that language


Known Issues

  • German: The End Turn Button doesn’t show the progress circle
  • Opening the Deck when the game won screen is on breaks the game
  • Background music can have looping issues

