- There is a new welcome screen that explains the basics of the game before you get started
- The tutorial can be reset by turning it off an on again
- Each bird still in the tiles when you beat the boss gives you bonus points now
- Backgrounds for levels 1 and 2 are even nicer looking
- The game starts much more reliably (because it also works on non-English-language computers now)
- The count of remaining opponents is updated more reliably
- Upgrade wildtiles look a bit less stark now
- Tutorial steps start at 1 now
- Profile name can be edited now
- German: fixed a lot of label sizes for the long words of that language
Known Issues
- German: The End Turn Button doesn’t show the progress circle
- Opening the Deck when the game won screen is on breaks the game
- Background music can have looping issues
Changed files in this update