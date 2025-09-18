Further AI tuning to make it smarter.

The AI now prefers to contest states where both sides have invested heavily.

Added language support for Arabic, French, German, Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, Polish, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Turkish.

Added a prominent visual effect when taking control of a state.

Fixed cards appearing misaligned after changing screen resolution.

Fixed an issue that could cause a card to enter your hand face-down.

When converting an extra card to money in the Propaganda slot, undo now correctly returns the card to the player’s hand.

Spending extra money to obtain a card in the Policy slot now deducts money correctly.

The AI now correctly spends money when playing cards.

Fixed an issue where, on the Voting screen, the AI’s use of an opponent-faction card did not apply its points.

Fixed an issue where AI-applied card effects failed to take effect.