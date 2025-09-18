 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20031087
Update notes via Steam Community

Feature Adjustments:

  • Added a special endgame newspaper.

  • Added a prominent visual effect when taking control of a state.

  • Added fullscreen mode.

  • Added language support for Arabic, French, German, Russian, Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, Italian, Polish, Thai, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Turkish.

  • The AI now prefers to contest states where both sides have invested heavily.

  • Further AI tuning to make it smarter.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed cards appearing misaligned after changing screen resolution.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause a card to enter your hand face-down.

  • When converting an extra card to money in the Propaganda slot, undo now correctly returns the card to the player’s hand.

  • Spending extra money to obtain a card in the Policy slot now deducts money correctly.

  • The AI now correctly spends money when playing cards.

  • Fixed an issue where, on the Voting screen, the AI’s use of an opponent-faction card did not apply its points.

  • Fixed an issue where AI-applied card effects failed to take effect.

  • Fixed incorrect UI feedback during AI actions.

Changed files in this update

