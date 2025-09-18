 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20030982
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey everyone, Blanky is getting some quality upgrades in this update.

Made swing hook attachment more consistent (less likely to miss a swing hook).
Fixed a camera jitter within the bathroom of the first level.
Some character portrait and visual updates on certain backgrounds
Fixed an occurance where music at the boost unlock checkpoint wouldn't play at the right moment

Thank you all for playing Blanky and your feedback so far.

