We’re so excited to finally be live with Tokyo Game Show on Steam, but beyond that – we will be participating in real life!

You will find Twinkleby in booth H11-C05 with our friends at NeonNoroshi, and between the 25th and 28th of September, you’ll be able to find out more about Twinkleby from our friends, play the game on Steam Deck, and pick up some fancy Twinkleby stickers only available at TGS.

What better way to celebrate the release of Twinkleby than hanging out at Tokyo Game Show? Come by the booth and say hi, and check out the other rad indie games exhibited alongside Twinkleby.