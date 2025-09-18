 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 skate. Hades Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 September 2025 Build 20030902 Edited 18 September 2025 – 12:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Notes 🛠️

  • 🔑 Improved core systems for smoother performance

  • ⌨️ New and updated keyboard bindings for better control

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3770241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link