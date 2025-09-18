Heroes Against Time is available now

I'm really looking forward to players discovering all the new additions I've been working on these last few months; including the new relics, tiles, maps, enemies, characters and events (!!!)I even added a few additional last second palettes this week!You can get Heroes Against Time here:If you enjoyed the game, please be sure to leave a kind review!And if you're struggling with anything, feel free to ask for help or share useful feedback in the Discord and Steam forums.Thank you for reading this far! Hope you have a blast playing the game 😁-DavidP.S.If you can't join the Discord and want the palette code for it; it's "Bonfire" (press the Enter key afterwards). Enjoy the palette! 😊