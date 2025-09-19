Dear esteemed Perfumers!
After countless sleepless nights and with your unwavering support, our indie otome game Love & Perfume: Ready! has finally launched on Steam!!
【Game Introduction】
You play as an ordinary perfumer and anime-loving homebody, until a car accident lands you on the “Human Soul Transit Center’s” observation list. An angel, a demon, and a fallen angel—three handsome men are now by your side 24/7?! Behind the lighthearted daily life lies a cross-species conspiracy and budding romance…
【Game Highlights】
· Perfect for players looking to enjoy romance in a light-hearted comedic atmosphere～
· Fully voiced! An immersive romantic experience～
· 21 different endings! Your choices shape the story～
· 250,000-word script! A blend of humor and heartfelt emotions～
· Original theme song & multiple beautiful CGs waiting to be unlocked～
【Launch Discount】
Original price: $9.9
First-week special: 10% off → only $8.9!
Follow the sweet fragrance… into new love and new adventures!