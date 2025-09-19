 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Borderlands® 4 THRONE AND LIBERTY Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
19 September 2025 Build 20030820 Edited 19 September 2025 – 02:59:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear esteemed Perfumers!

 

After countless sleepless nights and with your unwavering support, our indie otome game Love & Perfume: Ready! has finally launched on Steam!!

【Game Introduction】

You play as an ordinary perfumer and anime-loving homebody, until a car accident lands you on the “Human Soul Transit Center’s” observation list. An angel, a demon, and a fallen angel—three handsome men are now by your side 24/7?! Behind the lighthearted daily life lies a cross-species conspiracy and budding romance…

 

【Game Highlights】

 

· Perfect for players looking to enjoy romance in a light-hearted comedic atmosphere～

· Fully voiced! An immersive romantic experience～

· 21 different endings! Your choices shape the story～

· 250,000-word script! A blend of humor and heartfelt emotions～

· Original theme song & multiple beautiful CGs waiting to be unlocked～

 

【Launch Discount】

Original price: $9.9

First-week special: 10% off → only $8.9!

 

Follow the sweet fragrance… into new love and new adventures!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link