Dear esteemed Perfumers!

After countless sleepless nights and with your unwavering support, our indie otome game Love & Perfume: Ready! has finally launched on Steam!!

【Game Introduction】

You play as an ordinary perfumer and anime-loving homebody, until a car accident lands you on the “Human Soul Transit Center’s” observation list. An angel, a demon, and a fallen angel—three handsome men are now by your side 24/7?! Behind the lighthearted daily life lies a cross-species conspiracy and budding romance…

【Game Highlights】

· Perfect for players looking to enjoy romance in a light-hearted comedic atmosphere～

· Fully voiced! An immersive romantic experience～

· 21 different endings! Your choices shape the story～

· 250,000-word script! A blend of humor and heartfelt emotions～

· Original theme song & multiple beautiful CGs waiting to be unlocked～

【Launch Discount】

Original price: $9.9

First-week special: 10% off → only $8.9!

Follow the sweet fragrance… into new love and new adventures!