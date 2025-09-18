 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20030746 Edited 18 September 2025 – 12:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Bug where Power Plants on their own circuit would not properly store generated power
- Fixed Bug with verifying Premium Cost for Skipping Building
- Fixed Bug where Power Consumption was ignored after first cycle of recipe
- Players may now disable items for pick up or drop off by clicking on them in the Logistics Setup
- End Game Products no longer show up during Logistics Setup as they can no longer be delivered via Truck
- End Game Goods are no longer able to be exported or transported via trucks. Instead, the Output of End Game Factories will automatically be shown in the Warehouse, and can be sold directly from there.
- AutoTrader now allows for full Warehouse inventory to be sold
- Fixed Bug with AutoTrader not working for End Game Goods

