New Additions

1. Added 7 NPC tokens

2. Added weapon "Forgotten Nail"

3. Added "Explosive Fire" entry to "Assistant"

4. Added Class II for "Blood of Arrogance" and "Blood of Gluttony"

Adjustments

1. Adjusted quality of some series plugins

2. Updated enemy compendium

3. Falling and sliding can receive probability correction

Fixes

1. Hot spring not taking effect

2. Abnormal effect of some plugins

3. Abnormal effect of talents

4. Teleportation abnormalities

5. Abnormal save/load count effect

6. Buffs sometimes carried out of the game

7. UI abnormalities caused by hot switching of controllers

8. Disabled count occupation

9. Abnormal effect of "Into the Peril" in custom difficulty

10. Subsequent UI abnormalities of "Reasonable Investment" plugin

11. **Attempted to fix save file occupation issue

12. Controller key remapping conflicts

13. Mirror effect display issues

14. Abnormal ammunition recovery

15. Abnormal effect of settlement interface