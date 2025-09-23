Hey everyone, the limited-time Tetramon plushies by Makeship are now available for preorder!
Preorder campaign will be open for 22 days to get your very own Pigni, Minstar, Nanomite and Nocti plush! It's a joy to partner with Makeship to bring these Tetramon plushies from the game into the real world, I always wanted to display them on my shelf at home and now you can too :D
Check them out here!
Here are some highlights for this update:
Added 2X2 Cabinet, EVO Blazoar Statue and EVO Kingstar Statue
Added 2X2 Cabinet, EVO Blazoar Statue and EVO Kingstar Statue
Added Big Wall Display Cases and basic colored ceiling, floor, and wall materials
Added Card Projector. You can put it up on the wall and put any card on the device, the card will be projected onto the device's screen!
Early Access Build 0.61 Changelist:
Added 2 new items (EVO Blazoar Statue and EVO Kingstar Statue)
Added Big Wall Display Cases (black and white version)
Added Card Projector (3 sizes)
Added 2X2 Cabinet
Added 6 basic colored ceiling, floor, and wall materials
Added crouch function, toggle it by pressing left Ctrl or L3 (gamepad)
Added chance of wealthy customer visiting (they are able to buy expensive graded cards)
Added icon when getting new or expensive card from Pack Opener Machine
Added confirmation prompt when trashing card above certain value
Added 5 Steam Achievements
Changed sprint to be toggle based, no need to hold the button
Increased sprinting speed
Increased camera's max FOV from 60 to 100 (you may have to readjust it in the setting screen)
Improved grading album's sorting for "Type" and "Amount"
Fix bug - should not be able to move camera at the end of day report screen
Fix bug - black background glitch when viewing card in close up
Fix bug - after taking out a card from graded album, sorting is not working properly
Fix bug - wrong exp gained from manual pack opening while Pack Opener Machine is running
Fix bug - setting's dropdown menu scroll is not working for gamepad
Fix bug - graded card sometimes not showing the case in album
