18 September 2025 Build 20030444 Edited 18 September 2025 – 11:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Added Pets
* Game Speed can be changed to 2x and 3x while playing
* Upgrade stats added to upgrade menu
* Added interactive tutorial
* New Cursor
* Sound pitch now varies on most sounds
* Added new settings: Brightness, Bloom, Contrast, Saturation
* Settings are now saved between play sessions

