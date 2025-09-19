



Hello Tank Commanders,

We’re excited to announce Early Access is Available Now for Call to Arms: Panzer Elite





Call to Arms: Panzer Elite Pricing

Standard Edition - $29.99

Deluxe Edition Upgrade - $19.99

Supporter Bundle - $49.98 - 10% (includes both Standard & Deluxe Edition)



We will offer a Supporter Bundle at 10% off for those who wish to contribute even further to the game’s development and it already includes the Deluxe Edition upgrade!



You may ask why we are releasing a DLC during Early Access. The reason is simple: we are already planning and working on a Deluxe Edition for the full release, and we believe it would be unfair to withhold content from our early supporters who are already helping us during this phase.

To be transparent about our plans, the DLC is available at a reduced price during Early Access, and some of its content is already included for you to enjoy. Our philosophy is that the earlier you support us, the less you should have to pay for the game.

To make things even better, Early Access will launch with an additional 10% discount during the first week!



Price can vary from region to region

If you purchase during Early Access you own the game during & after Early Access.

Info on Early Access, what to expect and our Roadmap plans

TALK TO THE TEAM, JOIN OUR DISCORD!

[p]