I've updated the game, demo, and editor to use the newly released Godot 4.5! This update also comes with some small improvements:

SMAA is now being used, which should make edges look less jagged;

Emoji (for example, in stream titles) now use their proper colours;

The demo has been updated to say "available" instead of "wishlist". You can still wishlist of course, but a purchase would be appreciated :3

Note: If you've previously made and exported a PCK file using the editor, you may need to re-export it with the new version. This is due to binary incompatibility in how the export was configured. I've now modified the editor project so that hopefully this shouldn't be necessary with future engine version upgrades.