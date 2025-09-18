Hey Jotunnslayers!

We’re back with a quick Hotfix to smooth out your experience. This update tackles some bugs and adds a few quality of life improvements based on your feedback. Thanks as always for slaying with us and letting us know how we can keep making the game better!



Gameplay Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during objective selection in Endless Mode .

Fixed a bug where elite chests stopped working after extended Endless runs .

Fixed behavior when no more skills were available on level up - players will now receive either Gold or a Heal instead, ensuring smoother progression.

Fixed an issue where skill cards disappeared after using Seal.

Improvements

Modifiers now display a progress bar for their unlock conditions, making it easier to track your goals.

Colorblindness settings have been refined for improved accessibility.

Localized feedback forms added and updated for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean players.



Keep the feedback and bug reports coming - we really appreciate it!