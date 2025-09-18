 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20029981
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Jotunnslayers!

We’re back with a quick Hotfix to smooth out your experience. This update tackles some bugs and adds a few quality of life improvements based on your feedback. Thanks as always for slaying with us and letting us know how we can keep making the game better!

Gameplay Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze during objective selection in Endless Mode.

  • Fixed a bug where elite chests stopped working after extended Endless runs.

  • Fixed behavior when no more skills were available on level up - players will now receive either Gold or a Heal instead, ensuring smoother progression.

  • Fixed an issue where skill cards disappeared after using Seal.

Improvements

  • Modifiers now display a progress bar for their unlock conditions, making it easier to track your goals.

  • Colorblindness settings have been refined for improved accessibility.

  • Localized feedback forms added and updated for Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean players.


Keep the feedback and bug reports coming - we really appreciate it!

