Patch Notes

Main Changes

After clearing a stage, if you collapse or end Early Access, you can obtain additional Mana Coins.

Added dungeon direction guide arrows in the village.

Added the NPC “Don the Storekeeper” in the village.

By paying Mana Coins, you can open a Loot Chest before starting your adventure.

New Weapons

Frost Wand: Fires an icy projectile.

Blossom Wand: Fires multiple homing projectiles.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where the frost summoned by the Frost Pom-Pom Fruit would not disappear after moving to another map and returning.

Developer’s Message

Hello, this is CurlyMango, the developer of LootMage.

It has already been one week since LootMage launched in Early Access on September 11.

Thanks to everyone who played and shared feedback, we were able to release continuous patches during the past week.

LootMage will continue to improve and grow through communication with you. The full release is also being prepared with care.

We kindly ask for your continued support, and please feel free to share your thoughts on Discord, the Steam Community, or in the comments on this post.

Thank you.