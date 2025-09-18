Hello everyone!



We are so happy to announce our third game - Fallen Fates!



The game is now on Kickstarter and you can also wishlist it here !



We have planned a ton of physical and digital rewards with access to early builds and much more!

But that's not all, we are extremely happy to announce that Astral Ascent will get a new hero DLC coming in 2026 from Fallen Fates that will be voiced by Ben Starr.





Arven will be coming with his own playstyle, set of spells and weapons!

This Astral Ascent DLC will be free if you support the Fallen Fates campaign, so don't hesitate to support us there for that and many other rewards!

Also no worries for Astral Ascent, many updates are coming, the next one should be early October and we are super happy to announce we are working on Steam Workshop features coming this year!

And we are making good progress on the Animals pets as you can see below!

Wishing you all an excellent day ! ːzimzimSmileː



- The Hibernian Workshop Team