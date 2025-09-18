Hello Sandwichers,

You can purchase Sandwich Simulator at a 40% discount during the Weekend Sale. If you want to give it as a gift to your friends, now is a good time!

Customizable Kitchen Floor

Following our recent Decoration Update, we’re adding even more customization options!

Previously, you could personalize your restaurant’s walls and floors. Now, you can also customize your kitchen floors to match your style.

To celebrate this complementary update, Sandwich Simulator is now on sale! It’s also the perfect chance to gift the game to your friends.

We will continue to read your complaints and make adjustments and improvements. Thank you again for supporting us. You can join our Discord server and send us your suggestions and complaints directly.

