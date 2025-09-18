Fixes an issue in which players can clear all rooms for the first time and not receive a Void Coin (purple currency).



Adds support for controllers to scroll using right and left triggers, as well as d-pad up/down, in case some controllers can't scroll with the right joystick.



Adds back the hand cursor as it was removed in the last upgrade.



This patch aims to fix a rare bug in which players clear all the rooms in a Prestige for the first time, and depending on the time left it may not trigger the condition to award the Void Coin (the purple currency you get at the end of an area). This causes some players to not have the necessary requirements to complete the talent tree, locking them out of the Chief Piñata Popper achievement.In this fix, we have also implemented a check when opening the Hub that checks if "future" areas have been unlocked, but the Void Coin from the previous area wasn't awarded, and then awards the Void Coin instantly.Thanks to this, players that had this issue will be able to just open the Hub in the new version (1.0.2) and the missing Void Coin will appear, letting you complete the talent tree.Hope this helps, and if any other issues come up please let us know!