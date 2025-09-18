 Skip to content
18 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

We have just released an emergency fix:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where saving and loading after completing Waiting for Yunmeng could cause the game to freeze.

We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and support.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

