Dear players,
We have just released an emergency fix:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where saving and loading after completing Waiting for Yunmeng could cause the game to freeze.
We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding and support.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
