September 18 Update & Apology

First of all, we would like to thank all players who purchased the game. We are very sorry that due to an oversight in yesterday's update, the issue of characters getting stuck while moving continuously occurred.

At the same time, there was also the issue where other events were triggered in the combat scene, making it impossible to start the battle normally.

Here (bowing) we say to all players: We are very sorry

Thank you for playing Dark Fairy Tale here. We hope you have a pleasant gaming experience and a happy life. Thank you.

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where HP might overflow after replacing a weapon with the ""HP"" attribute

2. Fixed the issue where characters get stuck and stop moving during movement

3. Fixed the issue where multiple events might be triggered

4. Fixed the issue where the Evil Spirit moves to other locations when the restricted steps exceed the movable steps

Adjusted:

1. Adjusted: After clicking ""Enhance"" for weapon enhancement, the success or failure is displayed immediately, instead of being calculated after the effect animation finishes playing