18 September 2025 Build 20029181 Edited 18 September 2025 – 10:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Vacuum robot adds wide-area suction function
  • Increased the number of vacuum toy items from 4 to 5
  • Fixed errors where some tasks could not be completed
  • Fixed the backpack filtering function
  • Optimized the cat's logic

