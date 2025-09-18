New Content Added

Reforging System Added

A reforging system has been added to change a piece of gear's options.

First, you must [collect] the gear's ability. You can collect them from the [Furnace], which was previously used to dismantle gear. You can either [dismantle] for material items or [collect] abilities.

You can reforge a piece of gear with a random ability or with a [collected] ability.

When you [reforge] a [collected] ability, you can consume Transference Knowledge to set a higher average for the emerging ability's stats.

When [reforging], one of the gear's abilities is removed and a new one is given, or an existing ability is enhanced.

You can prevent a desired ability from being removed by upgrading the Blacksmith.

Racial Skills Added

About 20 basic enhancements have been added to the Amulet of Protection screen and can be upgraded by consuming Transference Knowledge and Grade 3 and 4 [Promotion Materials].

The upgrade items are categorized into [Hero], [Exploration], [Item], and [Global Effects], and they provide various effects.

We plan to add more complex upgrade mechanics in the future.

Features Added and Modified

The warehouse has been expanded from 3 to 5 slots.

A buff effect that increases or decreases basic attack lifesteal has been added.

The way potions and elixirs drop has been changed from dropping one by one in a scattered manner to a consistent appearance, and the Elixir of Resolution, which had limited use, will no longer drop for now. The Elixir of Resolution will have a clearer use case in the next update along with dungeon-related improvements.

Fixed an issue where sound effects were being duplicated.

Changed the enemy generation rules so they can have gear that is more suitable for them.

Stabilized pop-ups that were displaying incorrectly, making it impossible to proceed.

Various bugs have been fixed.

Sanctuary - [Sanctuary] Remodeled

The [Sanctuary], which previously allowed you to remove the Death's Threshold or perform rites to prevent permanent death, has been remodeled. The function of removing the Death's Threshold remains, and four new rites have been added that provide various effects.

You can unlock these rites by upgrading the items in the Temple.

Rites of Survival The system that prevented permanent death was considered to have little practical effect due to its high risk. It has been changed to a system that probabilistically prevents the accumulation of [Death's Threshold].

Rites of Enlightenment This rite increases the experience gained by a hero on exploration.

Rites of Blessing This rite provides a random buff effect to a hero on exploration. The buff effect is random, but if a skillbook equipped by the participating hero contains a buff, that effect is prioritized.

Rites of Ordeal When you enter an Exploration Area (dungeon), you gain three random exploration debuffs, but this rite also increases experience gained, drop rate, and prevents the accumulation of Death's Threshold. However, the balance of the exploration buffs is not great, so a more definite overhaul is planned for the next exploration update. There are currently 10 debuffs.



Characters

Healer The range has been significantly increased to allow for recovery in all directions.

Druid The target of the basic recovery has been changed to prioritize characters with low HP. The third passive skill, which had an ambiguous use case, has been changed to maintain the concept of strongly protecting a narrower area.

Pyromancer: Range increased by 1

Some passive skills for the Frost Knight, Monk, and Spellblade have been changed to enhance their survivability while keeping their existing required stats. In particular, the High Elf race's [Spellblade] had a problem of very low HP and resistance despite being a melee character because it shared stats with all High Elf Mage enemies. Therefore, a dedicated stat table has been created, and they now have stats more suitable for a melee role.

Destroyer: Fixed an issue where the third passive skill would intermittently not work.

Guardian: Stats slightly lowered and the shield amount of the first passive skill lowered.

Equipment Items

An upgrade item has been added to the [Amulet of Protection] that allows you to check the grade of equipment items.

The range of stats for equipment items that appear has been significantly increased.

The criteria for distinguishing physical weapons from magical tools has been changed from (Attack Power/Magic Power) to (Mainly Basic Attack/Mainly Skill Attack).

Most weapons will now have a chance to drop with hybrid stats.

New Gear Added

Two pieces of gear have been added for Assassins.

Dagger of Thirst/Second Breath - After a dash or lunge, if you deal damage equal to a percentage of your maximum HP, you recover that amount/your maximum HP when you are in critical condition.

Boots of Opportunity/Boots of the Distortionist - After a dash or lunge, you are granted a shield for a short period of time.

Gear Rework

Some pieces of gear with limited use have been improved/buffed to be more usable.

New Elixirs Added

Grade 3 and 4 elixirs with complex effects have been added.

They are elixirs that are more suitable for advanced roles and can now be obtained from Peddlers and Exploration Fields - Campsite Events, and Exploration Areas - Treasure Chests.

Next Update?

Hello, this is the developer. This time, we've added systems to strengthen the core gameplay as described above.

The next update, [Exploration and Factions], involves a lot of work, so we plan to work on the update for two weeks, but it may be split into two one-week updates.

Exploration

The current game is lacking in terms of 'what do I need and where can I get it, what are the dangers and what kind of monsters are there, and how should I prepare for them,' so we plan to improve this. We also want to add [optional] elements and possibly even [puzzles] to the event interactions.

The exploration fields also feel very static, so we will add elements to make them feel more dynamic and challenging.

Factions

You will be able to start or end an [exploration] in other races' villages, trade items, or battle with them. We also plan to add various other interactive elements, such as [sub quests].

In addition, we want to add systems such as a Chapter 4 Dark Elf Quest, the addition of Vampires and Werewolves, and more unique traits (with Skills). However, depending on the progress and importance, they may not be included.

Thank you for playing the game, and the update is scheduled to be in one or two weeks. However, if you report any bugs, we will hotfix them quickly, so please feel free to let us know anytime.