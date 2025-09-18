Hello, fellow drivers! We have another update!

Thanks to everyone who helped with the test!

Before we look into the update,

If you are using MOD and your game crashes, please try uninstalling MOD

And probably better try uninstalling MOD if you find some strange bug, too!

Bob The Mad Man made this cool update overview!

Police, Paramedic, Garbage collector Uniform (Thanks to Reddington and Kane)

You can now buy costumes at the Police Station, Hospital, and SRF power plant.

Metallic Color (Thanks to Reddington and Llama)

Vehicle painting now has a metallic and roughness option

Tavan

A new van has been added at the Gang Jung dealership

You can also buy Tavan Ambulance at the Tow Truck dealership

Carry

A new Carrier trailer has been added at the trailer dealership

Longhorn

A new long-nose semi is added at the Truck Dealership

Monarch

A new sedan and limousine have been added at the Jeju Dealership

Shobed, Shotan

Small flatbed trailer and tanker trailer are added at the Trailer Dealership

Flaber, Taber

A new B-Double Tanker and Flatbed trailer has been added at the Trailer dealership

Brutus Ambulance

New Brutus Ambulance is added to the Tow Truck dealership

Search and Rescue

You can see a green circle on the map while driving an ambulance or wearing a paramedic uniform

You need to find a patient on the ground and carry them to the Hospital

You can carry a patient on your back in character mode and put them into the ambulance

A drone can be useful for finding the patient



Taxi on town effect

Taxi coverage is now added to the town status



Taxi license for a motorcycle

You can now install a taxi license for a motorcycle at the garage

Ambulance job UI

You can now choose a patient to pick up



Police job UI

You can now choose a town to patrol and select a patrol point

Supermarket Grocery run

Supermarket now produces grocery bags for nearby residents

Grocery run also increases the town's food coverage



Trailer landing gear adjustment

You can now change the landing gear length and save it for later usage

5th wheel sliding

You can now slide the 5th wheel back and forth to adjust weight balance and distance with the trailer (Thanks to Sens and Ramalis)

Party Chat is added (Thanks to Peter)

You can chat with the party with /p

Reply whisper with /r command (Thanks to mboom)

/r command is added to reply to the last player who sent you a message



Hitchhiker and Coupon

Now, a hitchhiker randomly gives you a coupon that discounts roadside tow requests

You can check the received coupons list in the in-game menu

Post feedback for more coupon thingy idea!



Minimap orientation mode (Thanks to Sagz)

You can now set 'North Up' mode in the gameplay options

The north direction icon is also added

Gwangjin, Hallim, Seongsan Police Station has been added

Ara, Gapa Hospital is added

Changes

[Bus] Unused default bus routes removed

[Chat] 'Admin' tag is added to chat entry (Vet'naka)

[Company] Company NPC vehicle condition consumption rate is decreased (Thanks to Cockroach)

[Company] Company Truck/Bus route count limit is increased. Truck route stop count limit is increased (Thanks to 𝒯𝒽𝑒𝒫𝓇𝑜𝓅𝑒𝓇𝒦𝒾𝓉𝒞𝒶𝓉)

[Company] Depot construction materials are now visible in the company UI depot map icon tooltip

[Company] Stuck Company AI vehicle now shows on HUD (Thanks to DaLost and Phil)

[Control] Toggle autopilot key binding is added (Thanks to Furia-Gasa)

[Control] Toggle cruise control key binding is added (Thanks to Furia-Gasa)

[Dedi] Dedi admin can limit police vehicles to specific players (More info in ReadMe.txt)

[Dedi] Delivery and production info is now available with the Dedicated server Web API (Thanks to logic7741s)

[Dedi] Option to disable Corporation AI is added (bAllowCorporationAIDriver) (Thanks to Yusui)

[Dedi] Unban log now includes more sources: '<WebAPI>', 'Timeout'

[Dedi] Web API kick now logs unique ID (Thanks to logic7741s)

[Dedi] Web API player list now includes location and vehicle name (Thanks to logic7741s)

[Dedi] WebAI chat now support color and chat type(normal, announce) (Thanks to Milk Bandit)

[Dedi] bAllowCorporation option is added. Set this to true to disable making a new corporation. (Default false)

[Delivery] Delivery count is increased in Water bottle, Toy, Cement Factories, and Lumbermill (Thanks to luxer112)

[Delivery] Delivery to depot restock now shows depot's name (Thanks to DJStudley)

[Help] Help message toggle option and reset history button are added (Thanks to DV Jance)

[Housing] Building count limit is increased from 50 to 100 (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Housing] More furniture is added at the Aewol furniture store and Gangjung furniture store

[Housing] More furniture stores are added

[Item] Light attachment items are now available at the tuning shop and the garage of the dealership (Thanks to Timme112)

[Localization] Vietnamese is added

[Party] Payment for the party is increased with the Garbage and Ambulance job (Thanks to Llama)

[Police] Patrol payment is now based on the distance from the police station

[Taxi] Urgent passenger time limit on highway is increased (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Tutorial] Bus tutorial improved

[UI] Admin now has a star icon in chat (Thanks to Vet'naka)

[UI] Bank loan help message is added in the dealership pop-up

[UI] Change All Tires button is added at the Garage/Repair (Thanks to o_o)

[UI] Decal layer list now shows decal texture with color (Thanks to KatAihaken)

[UI] Hitchhiker map icon is now not visible in the far distance (Thanks to grapplepi)

[UI] Inventory item list is added to the vehicle spawn UI

[UI] Player list at the HUD is now sorted by distance (Thanks to Bl4ckSpyrit)

[UI] Roadside towing now warns when carrying vehicles exist (Thanks to Laytxn)

[UI] Siren toggle message is added (Thanks to bobthemadman)

[UI] Taxi/Bus license info is added in the dealership popup

[UI] Towing/Carrying vehicle list is added to the Control Panel -> Cargo (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[UI] Vehicle trailer hitch info is now available at vehicle spawn list preview (Thanks to Timme112)

[UI] Vehicles with high-level requirements are now greyed out in the vehicle spawn list

[Vehicle] Ambulance decals are added (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Attachment count limit is increased from 10 to 20 (Thanks to TrasInCar)

[Vehicle] Decal on wheel option is added (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Mid/Heavy-duty engine fuel consumption is reduced 20%, Diesel price is increased 20% (Thanks to PERFIDY)

[Vehicle] Roadside refuel is now available in a race track (Thanks to Timme112)

[Vehicle] Roof sidemarker attachment light now has color options (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Vehicle] The combined vehicle length limit is increased from 30m to 35m

[Vehicle] Turn signal now starts with on instead of off (Thanks to atlas421)

[Vehicle] Vamos3 frame and fenders are now paintable and decalable (Thanks to maja and Grumps)

[Vehicle] Winch access now affected by vehicle's access permission setting (Thanks to Deam and jiyeon01712)

[World] Baram village expanded

[World] Housing blueprint vendor(Architect) now has a world map icon tooltip

[World] Jeju harbor grain drop space increased (Thanks to DUCK)

[World] More construction sites are added at Sado, Gwangjin, Ara, and Sanho

[World] The amount of mud on the Gapa-Gwangjin shortcut hill has decreased

[Wrecker] Vehicle delivery spawn rate is increased (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Wrecker] Wrecker job vehicle now shows job Ui when entering the vehicle, showing payment, destination, and abandon (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Wrecker] You can now abandon vehicle delivery job without time limit (Thanks to DerJoker/Micha)

Bug Fixed

[Ambulance] Cannot load patient when passenger seat is filled (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Ambulance] Owner profit share activated on own vehicle in multiplayer (Thanks to Shazbotacus)

[Bus] Bus route length 0km in the route list

[Cargo] Cargo falls to the ground after using the admin menu (Thanks to BattleSpec)

[Character] Interaction not working for a second after exiting the vehicle in multiplayer

[Crash] Crash by using a parking space (Thanks to scailman)

[Crash] Game crash at the time attack game mode (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Dedi] Random crash after some time

[Dedi] Server log line order is not correct (Thanks to logic77)

[Delivery] Cannot finish cargo delivery after the Company AI drives the vehicle in multiplayer (Thanks to darkxgaming352 and Kaizor)

[Delivery] Cargo payment scaling not working with large vehicles (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Delivery] Water bottle factory has pallet delivery when storage is empty (Thanks to clasher3355)

[Drone] Drone can be spawned over the wall (Thanks to Gamergood1303)

[Housing] Cannot put furniture into van (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Housing] Furniture disappears after install (Thanks to fueledbylatte, Skirakzalus, and Hikage)

[Housing] Furniture is unstable in the cargo space during multiplayer (Thanks to skirakzalus)

[Item] Utility inventory revert state after detach attachment lights (Thanks to legobrammetje)

[Item] Wrong quickbar slot item removed after using the item (Thanks to grapplepi)

[Nav] Autopilot bad nav at the Gwangjin Fuel Storage (Thanks to andy)

[Passenger] Navigation and HUD timer doesn't select the same passenger (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[Police] Auto patrol not working (Thanks to DJStudley)

[Police] Autopilot missing patrol in multiple lane road (Thanks to Cody)

[Rendering] Glasses rendering order is incorrect (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[UI] Cannot auto-complete whisper name if target player name starts with a special character (Thanks to SkirakzalusMT)

[UI] Cityhall NPC dialog popup has a wrong title (Thanks to crazycoconut)

[UI] Gangjung convenience store map icon not visible in distance (Thanks to le.cata)

[UI] Garage paint color picker doesn't scroll (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[UI] Pallete typo in cargo (Thanks to DJStudley)

[Vehicle] All trailers disconnect when disconnecting one of them during multiplayer (Thanks to alluscythe)

[Vehicle] Cannot install attachment item on side mirror (Thanks to balier.5451)

[Vehicle] Cannot spawn Terra in non-mod allowed Dedicated server (Thanks to cohikage)

[Vehicle] Carried vehicle does not follow the trailer after restarting the game (Thanks to mrHankey)

[Vehicle] Change passenger seat not working correctly (Thanks to Mischief)

[Vehicle] Combined vehicle length not applied with wrecker (Thanks to legobrammetje)

[Vehicle] Corporation Tanker's fuel pump price cannot be changed (Thanks to cheftds)

[Vehicle] Dory dashboard hidden in ironless view (Thanks to DerJoker/Micha)

[Vehicle] FL1 bumper mesh error (Thanks to Bob The Mad Man)

[Vehicle] Low FPS in decal editor (Thanks to Luki and TrasInCar)

[Vehicle] NPC Police vehicle repeats spawn and despawn with low police density setting (Thanks to ekatn, Nagris, and DISEROS)

[Vehicle] Terra drowned in shallow water (Thanks to Clasher)

[Vehicle] Too far error while interacting with vehicle in multiplayer (Thanks to Buffalo)

[Vehicle] Tuscan dashboard not visible in ironless view (Thanks to DerJoker/Micha)

[Vehicle] Tuscan's seat color slot has a transparency option (Thanks to luxer112)

[Vehicle] Utility parts by MOD show up on pivot after uninstalling MOD (Thanks to kyleaj06)

[Vehicle] Vehicle delivery job vehicle works as a police vehicle (Thanks to sati)

[Vehicle] Vehicle light reflection size wrong (Thanks to Maja and Deadsilent8)

[Vehicle] Vehicles hooked to a wrecker don't release the parking brake in multiplayer (Thanks to Mioncular, Mioncular, and Gauer)

[World] Airplane is not using the center of the runway (Thanks to KatAihaken)

[World] Bad collision at the Ara Police station (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Bad reflection at the Ara Police station (Thanks to Raging413)

[World] Bushes removed by approaching (Thanks to rednosegaming)

[World] Fences break by themselves at the Seoguipo (Thanks to grapplepi)

[World] Fences break by themselves at the Seoguipo Police Station (Thanks to sati)

[World] Gwanjin town road marked as off-road (Thanks to Skirakzalus)

[World] Hole at the Ae-wol raceway (Thanks to Llama)

[World] Invisible wall at Aewol Raceway (Thanks to micha0410)

[World] Parking space in the wrong direction at the Gangjung (Thanks to Cody)

[World] Uneven surface at the Quarry (Thanks to Skirakzalus)