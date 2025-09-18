 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20029006 Edited 18 September 2025 – 10:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

The translations beta is now uploaded and you can access it by activating the Beta in your library. To test:

Right click the game in your library->properties->beta - then choose the beta version.

These translations are community based translations, and more will be added when they are ready.

Languages currently supported:

  • English

  • French

  • Italian

  • Chinese (simplified)

Further improvements:

  • Upgraded Ren'py version (which should smoothen the animations for those who have lag in the normal version)

Changed depots in translationsbeta branch

Leap of Faith Content Depot 1768641
DLC 2122800 Depot 2122800
