The translations beta is now uploaded and you can access it by activating the Beta in your library. To test:
Right click the game in your library->properties->beta - then choose the beta version.
These translations are community based translations, and more will be added when they are ready.
Languages currently supported:
English
French
Italian
Chinese (simplified)
Further improvements:
Upgraded Ren'py version (which should smoothen the animations for those who have lag in the normal version)
Changed depots in translationsbeta branch