Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.
We have implemented the following updates in our client update.
● What's New
1. Added Song Contents
The following three songs have been added.
「BOB」by Lee Sang-in [cover]
「INFiNiTE ENERZY -Overdoze-」by Reku Mochizuki
「weep Irish -RE-」by SHK
2. Additional Improvements
Client stabilization work has been completed.
Please note that after this update, some users may experience a reset of their in-game settings. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.
Thanks.
Changed files in this update