18 September 2025 Build 20029000 Edited 18 September 2025 – 09:59:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.

We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Added Song Contents

The following three songs have been added.

  • 「BOB」by Lee Sang-in [cover]

  • 「INFiNiTE ENERZY -Overdoze-」by Reku Mochizuki

  • 「weep Irish -RE-」by SHK

2. Additional Improvements

  • Client stabilization work has been completed.

    Please note that after this update, some users may experience a reset of their in-game settings. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Thanks.

