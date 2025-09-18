Hello, this is the EZ2ON TEAM.

We have implemented the following updates in our client update.

● What's New

1. Added Song Contents

The following three songs have been added.

「BOB」by Lee Sang-in [cover]

「INFiNiTE ENERZY -Overdoze-」by Reku Mochizuki

「weep Irish -RE-」by SHK

2. Additional Improvements

Client stabilization work has been completed. Please note that after this update, some users may experience a reset of their in-game settings. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience.

Thanks.