Dungeon
added rusted knight boss, a very tanky and slow summoner who can also buff its summons with cinder (explode on death) and rally (+damage)
mob aggro ai now factors continuity (current target), proximity, and damage received. this type of aggro is used in most melee mobs, including bosses and player summons
Items & Player Progression
fire mastery: ember, all fire spells, and all fire damage causes fire dot, respectively by skill level
cold mastery: ice bullet, all cold spells, and all cold damage causes slow, respectively by skill level
added skiller prefixes (+skill levels), comes in fixed-skill and all-random versions (very rng)
added rusted knight monster card:
mage ghost → now rusted knight, card, has raise, cinder, and rally
knight ghost → now valiant knight, job, 2h sword themed with spin attack plus more
summoned mobs no longer drop exp, gold, or items
improved drop scaling: item drop rates now increase with dungeon level
bosses now roll 10x on drops and get an extra drop table mostly for their monster card
UI Fixes
fixed player-summoned mobs not using green hp bars
fixed boss hp and status bar inconsistencies
skill tree ui: skill level display now has a darkened background to make it more readable
Planned for Next Patch
dungeon proper ending (level next dungeon ticket drops)
dungeon mob drop table, numbers, and scaling rebalance
Changed files in this update