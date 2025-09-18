mob aggro ai now factors continuity (current target), proximity, and damage received. this type of aggro is used in most melee mobs, including bosses and player summons

added rusted knight boss, a very tanky and slow summoner who can also buff its summons with cinder (explode on death) and rally (+damage)

fire mastery: ember, all fire spells, and all fire damage causes fire dot, respectively by skill level

cold mastery: ice bullet, all cold spells, and all cold damage causes slow, respectively by skill level

added skiller prefixes (+skill levels), comes in fixed-skill and all-random versions (very rng)

added rusted knight monster card: mage ghost → now rusted knight, card, has raise, cinder, and rally

knight ghost → now valiant knight, job, 2h sword themed with spin attack plus more

summoned mobs no longer drop exp, gold, or items

improved drop scaling: item drop rates now increase with dungeon level