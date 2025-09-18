 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028946 Edited 18 September 2025 – 16:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dungeon

  • added rusted knight boss, a very tanky and slow summoner who can also buff its summons with cinder (explode on death) and rally (+damage)

  • mob aggro ai now factors continuity (current target), proximity, and damage received. this type of aggro is used in most melee mobs, including bosses and player summons

Items & Player Progression

  • fire mastery: ember, all fire spells, and all fire damage causes fire dot, respectively by skill level

  • cold mastery: ice bullet, all cold spells, and all cold damage causes slow, respectively by skill level

  • added skiller prefixes (+skill levels), comes in fixed-skill and all-random versions (very rng)

  • added rusted knight monster card:

    • mage ghost → now rusted knight, card, has raise, cinder, and rally

    • knight ghost → now valiant knight, job, 2h sword themed with spin attack plus more

  • summoned mobs no longer drop exp, gold, or items

  • improved drop scaling: item drop rates now increase with dungeon level

  • bosses now roll 10x on drops and get an extra drop table mostly for their monster card

UI Fixes

  • fixed player-summoned mobs not using green hp bars

  • fixed boss hp and status bar inconsistencies

  • skill tree ui: skill level display now has a darkened background to make it more readable

Planned for Next Patch

  • dungeon proper ending (level next dungeon ticket drops)

  • dungeon mob drop table, numbers, and scaling rebalance

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3782811
  • Loading history…
