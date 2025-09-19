Roadpmap Update #1 Rule Changer

Today, we are excited to reveal the very first stop on the Neon Abyss 2 Roadmap. This update introduces brand-new features, game-changing systems, and a whole lotta bug fixes!

Update Summary

Ban System : Block unwanted game content and freely customize your abyss adventure.

New Agent : R-7, a powerful combat robot.

Co-op Resource Optimization : To solve resource distribution issues in co-op play, three new strategies have been added so every player can find a team style that fits their play.

New Normal Boss : God of Nuclear

New Enhancement Items : Bosses now only drop items that directly boost agent attributes.

Item Effect Optimization: Many item effects have been optimized and enhanced to make their functions and impact more distinct.

New Ban System

One of the most requested features from the Neon Abyss Community is here! Make way for “The Ban System” this new feature lets players customize their runs by disabling the game elements they don’t vibe with. Don’t like a certain Faith, Weapon, Item, Relic, or even a Room? Ban it and make your runs truly your own.

New Agent: R-7

Meet R-7, the mass-produced combat robot built by Titan Group, but an unexpected malfunction gave it self-awareness. OGs of the Neon Abyss may find this sparky individual awfully familiar…is this a “grim” return?

Co-op Resource Optimization

To address resource distribution issues in co-op play, we’ve added three new allocation strategies, allowing every player to find a team style that best fits their play.

Players can choose one of the following team strategies in the co-op menu:

Fight Alone: In game power is drawn fully from personal resources, ideal for independent play.

Balanced: Weapon damage bonus is split evenly between personal and team resources, perfect for guiding newcomers.

United Front: Strength shared entirely through team resources for a more fully unified experience.

New Normal Boss: God of Nuclear

Added Numerous Enhancement Items

We've heard your voices! Now defeating bosses will only drop items that directly boost agent attributes, such as increasing damage, attack speed, range, projectile count, heart containers, etc. The progression experience in the game will receive clearer and more intuitive feedback.

New Hairstyles

Zapbit has stocked up! A new batch of hairstyles is now available, and agents can draw them from the Zapbit Machine.

Item Effect Optimization

We've optimized and enhanced a large number of items to make their functions and effects more noticeable. Here are the specific updates:

Weapons

PAYLIGHT: Increased damage, reduced reload time

AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time, decreased spread angle of multiple laser trajectories

Artifacts

Lipstick: No longer increases prices after restocking

Whetstone: Effect now halves when hurt

Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage now increases with jump count

Hunter Queen: Guaranteed to trigger Safe Explosion when killing enemies, removed bomb drops

Shore Network: Now generates Chain Lightning when Jump Marks disappear

Insect Net: Guaranteed to spawn bugs with a chance for golden bugs; bugs no longer collide with bullets

Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda, Mistpeak Token: Now affects all friendly explosions

Exothermic Charge: Only affects bombs thrown by the player

Shark Grenade: Adjusted so your explosions can awaken all unconscious Hatchmons

Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks instead

Digital Shrine: Increased Soul Shard drop quantity

Agent Pen: Returns bomb if it doesn't hit any obstacles

Digital Torch: Now drops one Blackdog Chest per level

Mockingbird: Increased Ancient Chest spawn rate; guaranteed to spawn one Ancient Chest when descending levels

Forgotten Hourglass: Crystal Chests now drop either Ancient Chests or Keys

Snake Hairpin: Fully restores Crystals when eggs hatch

Grandma's Basket: Drops extra eggs when using bombs if you have fewer than 10 eggs; consumes eggs first if you have more than 10

Final Vault: Drops more Coins

Relics

Strange Cloak: Recovers 1 Crystal every 5 seconds during Boss Room battles

Skyforge Shard: Now recovers Crystals after just 1 second of use

Retro Fridge: Trigger chance increased to 100%, only activates once per room

Green Beret: Explosion effect changed to Bouncy Bomb

Overexposed Film: Trigger chance increased to 100%, damage changed to homing heart bullets

Safety Helmet: Adjusted mechanics - can now block the following damage sources: floor spikes, trap balls, floor flamethrowers, falling spikes, laser gates, hallucination butterflies from Faith effects, and Moldy Heart damage

Curios

Pirate Flag: Using it transforms regular Chests into random Ancient Chests

Ogre Club: Projectile effects now persist until combat ends

Laser Goggles: Increased laser damage

Training Whistle: Using it grants 5 Wild Hatchmons

Repair Ticket: Now only consumes 1 Crystal

Voodoo Doll: Now triggers hurt status once

Hatchmons

Sorcie: Immediately refreshes Wisp Shades when awakened

Boxie: Can transform opened Chests into Special Chests

Sets

Wisp Set effect optimized: Purple Wisps now automatically combine into blue, blue into gold

Death's Door Set effect optimized: Added effect to maintain Death's Door status permanently while allowing Heart collection to increase Life count. Now properly allows Shield collection.

Mechanics & Balance Adjustments

New Features

After defeating GOD OF HACKERS for the first time, you'll wake up in Blackdog Tech's office upon returning to the bar, unlocking the Lockout system

Fishing QTE now displays directional indicators for clearer operation

Added one-click claim function for quests

Added weapon genre icon prompts

New Jump-type chests added to Shop Rooms

Gameplay Optimizations

Improved APOLLO boss fight: Flight is no longer disabled, and invincible duration has been shortened

Meditation room reward system overhaul: Rewards now scale with weapon level, successful meditation grants 50% of souls needed for current weapon upgrade

Hexjars now display detailed info when approached

Set progress display improved: Progress indicators appear after collecting the 4th set item

Sacrifices at Treasure Faith now require Keys

Faith reset machines now deduct all resources at once

Optimized weapon attributes and damage items dropped by Bosses

Improved Egg consumption logic - prioritizes Eggs with less experience

Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples

Enhanced cosmetic configurations for Hats, Hair, and item Skins

Bugs fixes

Due to the extensive list of bug fixes, we won't enumerate them one by one. If agents need details, please check the daily update logs within the game.

