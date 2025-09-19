Roadpmap Update #1 Rule Changer
Today, we are excited to reveal the very first stop on the Neon Abyss 2 Roadmap. This update introduces brand-new features, game-changing systems, and a whole lotta bug fixes!
Update Summary
Ban System: Block unwanted game content and freely customize your abyss adventure.
New Agent: R-7, a powerful combat robot.
Co-op Resource Optimization: To solve resource distribution issues in co-op play, three new strategies have been added so every player can find a team style that fits their play.
New Normal Boss: God of Nuclear
New Enhancement Items: Bosses now only drop items that directly boost agent attributes.
Item Effect Optimization: Many item effects have been optimized and enhanced to make their functions and impact more distinct.
New Ban System
One of the most requested features from the Neon Abyss Community is here! Make way for “The Ban System” this new feature lets players customize their runs by disabling the game elements they don’t vibe with. Don’t like a certain Faith, Weapon, Item, Relic, or even a Room? Ban it and make your runs truly your own.
New Agent: R-7
Meet R-7, the mass-produced combat robot built by Titan Group, but an unexpected malfunction gave it self-awareness. OGs of the Neon Abyss may find this sparky individual awfully familiar…is this a “grim” return?
Co-op Resource Optimization
To address resource distribution issues in co-op play, we’ve added three new allocation strategies, allowing every player to find a team style that best fits their play.
Players can choose one of the following team strategies in the co-op menu:
Fight Alone: In game power is drawn fully from personal resources, ideal for independent play.
Balanced: Weapon damage bonus is split evenly between personal and team resources, perfect for guiding newcomers.
United Front: Strength shared entirely through team resources for a more fully unified experience.
New Normal Boss: God of Nuclear
Added Numerous Enhancement Items
We've heard your voices! Now defeating bosses will only drop items that directly boost agent attributes, such as increasing damage, attack speed, range, projectile count, heart containers, etc. The progression experience in the game will receive clearer and more intuitive feedback.
New Hairstyles
Zapbit has stocked up! A new batch of hairstyles is now available, and agents can draw them from the Zapbit Machine.
Item Effect Optimization
We've optimized and enhanced a large number of items to make their functions and effects more noticeable. Here are the specific updates:
Weapons
PAYLIGHT: Increased damage, reduced reload time
AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time, decreased spread angle of multiple laser trajectories
Artifacts
Lipstick: No longer increases prices after restocking
Whetstone: Effect now halves when hurt
Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage now increases with jump count
Hunter Queen: Guaranteed to trigger Safe Explosion when killing enemies, removed bomb drops
Shore Network: Now generates Chain Lightning when Jump Marks disappear
Insect Net: Guaranteed to spawn bugs with a chance for golden bugs; bugs no longer collide with bullets
Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda, Mistpeak Token: Now affects all friendly explosions
Exothermic Charge: Only affects bombs thrown by the player
Shark Grenade: Adjusted so your explosions can awaken all unconscious Hatchmons
Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks instead
Digital Shrine: Increased Soul Shard drop quantity
Agent Pen: Returns bomb if it doesn't hit any obstacles
Digital Torch: Now drops one Blackdog Chest per level
Mockingbird: Increased Ancient Chest spawn rate; guaranteed to spawn one Ancient Chest when descending levels
Forgotten Hourglass: Crystal Chests now drop either Ancient Chests or Keys
Snake Hairpin: Fully restores Crystals when eggs hatch
Grandma's Basket: Drops extra eggs when using bombs if you have fewer than 10 eggs; consumes eggs first if you have more than 10
Final Vault: Drops more Coins
Relics
Strange Cloak: Recovers 1 Crystal every 5 seconds during Boss Room battles
Skyforge Shard: Now recovers Crystals after just 1 second of use
Retro Fridge: Trigger chance increased to 100%, only activates once per room
Green Beret: Explosion effect changed to Bouncy Bomb
Overexposed Film: Trigger chance increased to 100%, damage changed to homing heart bullets
Safety Helmet: Adjusted mechanics - can now block the following damage sources: floor spikes, trap balls, floor flamethrowers, falling spikes, laser gates, hallucination butterflies from Faith effects, and Moldy Heart damage
Curios
Pirate Flag: Using it transforms regular Chests into random Ancient Chests
Ogre Club: Projectile effects now persist until combat ends
Laser Goggles: Increased laser damage
Training Whistle: Using it grants 5 Wild Hatchmons
Repair Ticket: Now only consumes 1 Crystal
Voodoo Doll: Now triggers hurt status once
Hatchmons
Sorcie: Immediately refreshes Wisp Shades when awakened
Boxie: Can transform opened Chests into Special Chests
Sets
Wisp Set effect optimized: Purple Wisps now automatically combine into blue, blue into gold
Death's Door Set effect optimized: Added effect to maintain Death's Door status permanently while allowing Heart collection to increase Life count. Now properly allows Shield collection.
Mechanics & Balance Adjustments
New Features
After defeating GOD OF HACKERS for the first time, you'll wake up in Blackdog Tech's office upon returning to the bar, unlocking the Lockout system
Fishing QTE now displays directional indicators for clearer operation
Added one-click claim function for quests
Added weapon genre icon prompts
New Jump-type chests added to Shop Rooms
Gameplay Optimizations
Improved APOLLO boss fight: Flight is no longer disabled, and invincible duration has been shortened
Meditation room reward system overhaul: Rewards now scale with weapon level, successful meditation grants 50% of souls needed for current weapon upgrade
Hexjars now display detailed info when approached
Set progress display improved: Progress indicators appear after collecting the 4th set item
Sacrifices at Treasure Faith now require Keys
Faith reset machines now deduct all resources at once
Optimized weapon attributes and damage items dropped by Bosses
Improved Egg consumption logic - prioritizes Eggs with less experience
Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples
Enhanced cosmetic configurations for Hats, Hair, and item Skins
Bugs fixes
Due to the extensive list of bug fixes, we won't enumerate them one by one. If agents need details, please check the daily update logs within the game.
