Major 19 September 2025 Build 20028942 Edited 19 September 2025 – 01:19:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Roadpmap Update #1 Rule Changer

Today, we are excited to reveal the very first stop on the Neon Abyss 2 Roadmap. This update introduces brand-new features, game-changing systems, and a whole lotta bug fixes!

Update Summary

  • Ban System: Block unwanted game content and freely customize your abyss adventure.

  • New Agent: R-7, a powerful combat robot.

  • Co-op Resource Optimization: To solve resource distribution issues in co-op play, three new strategies have been added so every player can find a team style that fits their play.

  • New Normal Boss: God of Nuclear

  • New Enhancement Items: Bosses now only drop items that directly boost agent attributes.

  • Item Effect Optimization: Many item effects have been optimized and enhanced to make their functions and impact more distinct.

New Ban System

One of the most requested features from the Neon Abyss Community is here! Make way for “The Ban System” this new feature lets players customize their runs by disabling the game elements they don’t vibe with. Don’t like a certain Faith, Weapon, Item, Relic, or even a Room? Ban it and make your runs truly your own.

New Agent: R-7

Meet R-7, the mass-produced combat robot built by Titan Group, but an unexpected malfunction gave it self-awareness. OGs of the Neon Abyss may find this sparky individual awfully familiar…is this a “grim” return?

Co-op Resource Optimization

To address resource distribution issues in co-op play, we’ve added three new allocation strategies, allowing every player to find a team style that best fits their play.

Players can choose one of the following team strategies in the co-op menu:

  • Fight Alone: In game power is drawn fully from personal resources, ideal for independent play.

  • Balanced: Weapon damage bonus is split evenly between personal and team resources, perfect for guiding newcomers.

  • United Front: Strength shared entirely through team resources for a more fully unified experience.

New Normal Boss: God of Nuclear

Added Numerous Enhancement Items

We've heard your voices! Now defeating bosses will only drop items that directly boost agent attributes, such as increasing damage, attack speed, range, projectile count, heart containers, etc. The progression experience in the game will receive clearer and more intuitive feedback.

New Hairstyles

Zapbit has stocked up! A new batch of hairstyles is now available, and agents can draw them from the Zapbit Machine.

Item Effect Optimization

We've optimized and enhanced a large number of items to make their functions and effects more noticeable. Here are the specific updates:

Weapons

  • PAYLIGHT: Increased damage, reduced reload time

  • AVALANCHE: Reduced charge time, decreased spread angle of multiple laser trajectories

Artifacts

  • Lipstick: No longer increases prices after restocking

  • Whetstone: Effect now halves when hurt

  • Legendary Jersey and Aura Harp: Damage now increases with jump count

  • Hunter Queen: Guaranteed to trigger Safe Explosion when killing enemies, removed bomb drops

  • Shore Network: Now generates Chain Lightning when Jump Marks disappear

  • Insect Net: Guaranteed to spawn bugs with a chance for golden bugs; bugs no longer collide with bullets

  • Dragon Statue, Blank Shell, Scream Soda, Mistpeak Token: Now affects all friendly explosions

  • Exothermic Charge: Only affects bombs thrown by the player

  • Shark Grenade: Adjusted so your explosions can awaken all unconscious Hatchmons

  • Dragonlord Scale: Now drops Coin Sacks instead

  • Digital Shrine: Increased Soul Shard drop quantity

  • Agent Pen: Returns bomb if it doesn't hit any obstacles

  • Digital Torch: Now drops one Blackdog Chest per level

  • Mockingbird: Increased Ancient Chest spawn rate; guaranteed to spawn one Ancient Chest when descending levels

  • Forgotten Hourglass: Crystal Chests now drop either Ancient Chests or Keys

  • Snake Hairpin: Fully restores Crystals when eggs hatch

  • Grandma's Basket: Drops extra eggs when using bombs if you have fewer than 10 eggs; consumes eggs first if you have more than 10

  • Final Vault: Drops more Coins

Relics

  • Strange Cloak: Recovers 1 Crystal every 5 seconds during Boss Room battles

  • Skyforge Shard: Now recovers Crystals after just 1 second of use

  • Retro Fridge: Trigger chance increased to 100%, only activates once per room

  • Green Beret: Explosion effect changed to Bouncy Bomb

  • Overexposed Film: Trigger chance increased to 100%, damage changed to homing heart bullets

  • Safety Helmet: Adjusted mechanics - can now block the following damage sources: floor spikes, trap balls, floor flamethrowers, falling spikes, laser gates, hallucination butterflies from Faith effects, and Moldy Heart damage

Curios

  • Pirate Flag: Using it transforms regular Chests into random Ancient Chests

  • Ogre Club: Projectile effects now persist until combat ends

  • Laser Goggles: Increased laser damage

  • Training Whistle: Using it grants 5 Wild Hatchmons

  • Repair Ticket: Now only consumes 1 Crystal

  • Voodoo Doll: Now triggers hurt status once

Hatchmons

  • Sorcie: Immediately refreshes Wisp Shades when awakened

  • Boxie: Can transform opened Chests into Special Chests

Sets

  • Wisp Set effect optimized: Purple Wisps now automatically combine into blue, blue into gold

  • Death's Door Set effect optimized: Added effect to maintain Death's Door status permanently while allowing Heart collection to increase Life count. Now properly allows Shield collection.

Mechanics & Balance Adjustments

New Features

  • After defeating GOD OF HACKERS for the first time, you'll wake up in Blackdog Tech's office upon returning to the bar, unlocking the Lockout system

  • Fishing QTE now displays directional indicators for clearer operation

  • Added one-click claim function for quests

  • Added weapon genre icon prompts

  • New Jump-type chests added to Shop Rooms

Gameplay Optimizations

  • Improved APOLLO boss fight: Flight is no longer disabled, and invincible duration has been shortened

  • Meditation room reward system overhaul: Rewards now scale with weapon level, successful meditation grants 50% of souls needed for current weapon upgrade

  • Hexjars now display detailed info when approached

  • Set progress display improved: Progress indicators appear after collecting the 4th set item

  • Sacrifices at Treasure Faith now require Keys

  • Faith reset machines now deduct all resources at once

  • Optimized weapon attributes and damage items dropped by Bosses

  • Improved Egg consumption logic - prioritizes Eggs with less experience

  • Adjusted Portal Stone placement in Faith Temples

  • Enhanced cosmetic configurations for Hats, Hair, and item Skins

Bugs fixes

Due to the extensive list of bug fixes, we won't enumerate them one by one. If agents need details, please check the daily update logs within the game.

Veewo Games

Discord:

http://discord.gg/veewo

