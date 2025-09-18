 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028924 Edited 18 September 2025 – 10:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
■Update
-New Nyankoropon Added!
-Event [The Wanderer and the Heretic's Crystal] begins!
-Outfit Change Packs Revival!
-Fixed some bugs.

Please see [9/18/2025 Update Information] for the detail.

Changed files in this update

