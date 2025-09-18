Hey Warlocks,

Today’s patch brings a wave of improvements aimed at tightening gameplay, squashing bugs, and smoothing out the game. We're tackling a wide range of issues with this one - from controller navigation issues and translation gaps to performance drops and weapon mishaps.



Here are the patch notes:

Gameplay and Interface

Controller navigation now works correctly in the Player Info panel

The “Game Saved” message no longer overlaps with the second weapon row in Realmshift

Manual reloading is now possible again after upgrading the Crossbow

Continuing a save while viewing a station no longer causes the game to hang

Input is no longer lost after purchasing an upgrade at the Utility Station with a controller

The Launcher now fires properly when holding down the left mouse button

Combat

Manbear’s headbutt no longer launches players out of bounds

Sword attacks no longer pass through walls or thick structures

The Right Base Staff no longer jitters when used with Akimbo

Shells now appear for both weapons when dual-wielding

Projectiles now fire straight when aiming at the skybox

Photomode

The Sharpness slider in Photomode now behaves consistently at zero value

Localization

Key, button, and stick names are now properly translated across supported languages

“Game Paused” and level names now appear correctly in localized versions

Performance

Holding RMB with the Buckshot Revolver equipped with the Crystal Rune no longer causes severe performance drops

We’re continuing to work on further improvements, including performance optimizations and additional polish across the board. And as always, keep the feedback coming!



Until next time!