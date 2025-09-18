Hey Warlocks,
Today’s patch brings a wave of improvements aimed at tightening gameplay, squashing bugs, and smoothing out the game. We're tackling a wide range of issues with this one - from controller navigation issues and translation gaps to performance drops and weapon mishaps.
Here are the patch notes:
Gameplay and Interface
Controller navigation now works correctly in the Player Info panel
The “Game Saved” message no longer overlaps with the second weapon row in Realmshift
Manual reloading is now possible again after upgrading the Crossbow
Continuing a save while viewing a station no longer causes the game to hang
Input is no longer lost after purchasing an upgrade at the Utility Station with a controller
The Launcher now fires properly when holding down the left mouse button
Combat
Manbear’s headbutt no longer launches players out of bounds
Sword attacks no longer pass through walls or thick structures
The Right Base Staff no longer jitters when used with Akimbo
Shells now appear for both weapons when dual-wielding
Projectiles now fire straight when aiming at the skybox
Photomode
The Sharpness slider in Photomode now behaves consistently at zero value
Localization
Key, button, and stick names are now properly translated across supported languages
“Game Paused” and level names now appear correctly in localized versions
Performance
Holding RMB with the Buckshot Revolver equipped with the Crystal Rune no longer causes severe performance drops
We’re continuing to work on further improvements, including performance optimizations and additional polish across the board. And as always, keep the feedback coming!
Until next time!
