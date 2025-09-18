Dear players,
This update includes the following fixes and improvements:
Fixes
Fixed an issue where main quests incorrectly displayed side quest NPCs.
Fixed an issue where certain cutscenes were prone to misoperations.
Improvements
Optimized the feeding logic: you can now feed multiple times without being redirected to the item menu.
Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.
💬 Community:
QQ Group: 983443471
Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy
—— LALALA GAMES
