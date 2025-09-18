 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028727 Edited 18 September 2025 – 08:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear players,

This update includes the following fixes and improvements:

Fixes

Fixed an issue where main quests incorrectly displayed side quest NPCs.

Fixed an issue where certain cutscenes were prone to misoperations.

Improvements

Optimized the feeding logic: you can now feed multiple times without being redirected to the item menu.

Thank you for your understanding and support! We will continue to improve the gameplay experience of The Minister.

💬 Community:

QQ Group: 983443471

Discord: https://discord.gg/Vq2tdvQNVy

—— LALALA GAMES

Changed files in this update

