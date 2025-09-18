Changed some texts to improve their clarity or fix mistakes.

Changed the Hard Path option at the Crossroads event to give better rewards and make the enemies stronger.

Shroomies now don't attack on the same turn they spawned if they didn't spawn on the player's turn.

Strange Reptilians now have Poisonous 5 instead of Poisonous 6.

Buffed the Ronin set to now also give (10%/20%/30%) Counterattack.

Buffed the damage based on Max Health from the Taboo set from (3%/5%) to (5%/8%).

Buffed the Thorns gained from the Ironclad set from (2/3/4) to (3/4/5).

Buffed the extra stacks applied for negatives Statuses from the Royal set from (3/5) to (4/6).

Buffed the extra Areas from the Villager set from (10/20) to (15/25).

Nerfed the Swiftness given by the Sylvan set (10/40/50) to (5/30/35).

Nerfed the Hex applied with the Fae set from (5/10/15) to (4/8/12).

Buffed the Wounds applied by the Mirrored Mythic set (activated by Unbreakable Mirror) from 10 to 20.

Buffed the Armor given by the Unbreakable Mirror from 8 to 10.

Nerfed the Swiftness gained when attacking with the Speedster Mythic set (activated by the Seven-league Boots) from 10% to 5%.

Nerfed the execution range with the Blasphemous Mythic set (activated by the Godslayer Dagger) from 40% of the target Max Health to 25%.

Nerfed the permanent Damage Amplification gained when attacking with the Psychopomp Mythic set (activated by the Soul Harvester) from 2% to 1%.

Reworked the stats given by the Ranger Jerkin (from the Sylvan set) from (5 Armor. 15% Dodge, 15% Swiftness) to (5 Armor, 15% Dodge, 10% Swiftness, 10% Counterattack).

Reworked stats given by the Wolf Ring (from the Beast Set) from 12% Swiftness to 12% Damage Amplification.

Reworked stats given by the Stolen Necklace (from the Saltwater Set) from 5% Swiftness and 5% Damage Amplification to 12% Swiftness.

Reworked the Survival Instinct skill completely:



Old

You gain 4% Damage amplification for every missing point of health.



New

The first time you lose health in each combat, gain 50% Damage Amplification. If your health is below 50%, gain 100% Damage Amplification instead.



Buffed the Rough Skin skill to deal extra damage based on the Max Health of the enemy.

Changed the health lost with the Lord Mythic set (activated by Helm of Conquest) to now always trigger after every other End of Round effect. That means it now works with the Iron Will skill.