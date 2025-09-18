 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028664 Edited 18 September 2025 – 09:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update Announcement

This minor update includes the following changes:

  • Backward support for VRM version 0.x models: Improved compatibility so older models can now be used properly in the game.

  • Fixed an issue when creating characters with empty fields: Prevents errors caused by incomplete input.

  • Simplified weather query settings: You can now find and adjust the weather service provider directly in the Settings menu, making the process more straightforward.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We will keep improving the overall game experience.

Changed files in this update

