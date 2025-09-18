Hello! This update focuses on stability and reliability improvements.

🛠️ Improvements and Fixes

Enhanced Application Stability

Small but important improvements:

Improved Startup Stability Fixed crash issues during application startup Optimized initialization process

Better Memory Management Reduced memory usage during extended sessions Optimized unnecessary memory cleanup operations



OBS Integration Fixes

Good news for streamers:

Fixed Speaker Name Display Issue Resolved issue where speaker names weren't displayed correctly in OBS Browser Source Display mode switching now works properly



Translation Improvements

Organized Translation Keys Cleaned up Japanese and English language files Resolved missing or duplicate translations



Codebase Cleanup

Internal improvements that matter:

Architecture Improvements Reorganized internal structure for better maintainability Removed approximately 250 lines of unnecessary code Minor performance improvements



🙏 Thank You

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs. Your feedback helps make LiveCap better!