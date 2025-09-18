Hello! This update focuses on stability and reliability improvements.
🛠️ Improvements and Fixes
Enhanced Application Stability
Small but important improvements:
Improved Startup Stability
Fixed crash issues during application startup
Optimized initialization process
Better Memory Management
Reduced memory usage during extended sessions
Optimized unnecessary memory cleanup operations
OBS Integration Fixes
Good news for streamers:
Fixed Speaker Name Display Issue
Resolved issue where speaker names weren't displayed correctly in OBS Browser Source
Display mode switching now works properly
Translation Improvements
Organized Translation Keys
Cleaned up Japanese and English language files
Resolved missing or duplicate translations
Codebase Cleanup
Internal improvements that matter:
Architecture Improvements
Reorganized internal structure for better maintainability
Removed approximately 250 lines of unnecessary code
Minor performance improvements
🙏 Thank You
Thank you to everyone who reported bugs. Your feedback helps make LiveCap better!
Changed files in this update