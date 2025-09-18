 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028651 Edited 18 September 2025 – 09:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! This update focuses on stability and reliability improvements.

🛠️ Improvements and Fixes

Enhanced Application Stability

Small but important improvements:

  • Improved Startup Stability

    • Fixed crash issues during application startup

    • Optimized initialization process

  • Better Memory Management

    • Reduced memory usage during extended sessions

    • Optimized unnecessary memory cleanup operations

OBS Integration Fixes

Good news for streamers:

  • Fixed Speaker Name Display Issue

    • Resolved issue where speaker names weren't displayed correctly in OBS Browser Source

    • Display mode switching now works properly

Translation Improvements

  • Organized Translation Keys

    • Cleaned up Japanese and English language files

    • Resolved missing or duplicate translations

Codebase Cleanup

Internal improvements that matter:

  • Architecture Improvements

    • Reorganized internal structure for better maintainability

    • Removed approximately 250 lines of unnecessary code

    • Minor performance improvements

🙏 Thank You

Thank you to everyone who reported bugs. Your feedback helps make LiveCap better!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3529971
