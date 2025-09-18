This patch focuses on bug fixes.



・Fixed an issue where the application could crash under certain conditions after obtaining the Ordeal of Wisdom: "For every 4 Research Points (green) consumed, gain Research Points (red) +1".

・Fixed an issue in the Surprise Event "Worn-out Statue" where the Statue or Tablet could not be obtained properly.

・Fixed an issue where continuing from continue data during Endless Mode in Ascension 9 caused the game to become unprogressable.

・Fixed an issue where the controller might not respond properly when selecting rewards.

・Fixed an issue where the cloud transition effect was not displayed before and after battles.

・Fixed an issue in the Challenge "All-Out Brawl" where the battle would not end properly when fighting the mini-boss "Manus," resulting in an unintended defeat.