Reworked the whole game. Like with Patch 0.6, Patch 0.7 is more like an introduction and provides the foundation for future patches. Therefore, a lot of stuff is still missing and will be added later.

Houses now consume all items available and generate taxes based on them.

Houses now generate rent based on nearby appeal which can be increased with decor buildings like parks. Appeal is also needed for upgrades.

Added roads. Most buildings need a road connection to function.

Added a world generator. Now each world / map is unique.

Added minimap.

Reworked UI and added extra informations.

Reworked / removed recipe system. Each building now produces a single item.

Added a merchant. Items can be sold to the merchant and in later patches, blueprints, upgrades and artifacts can be bought.

Removed research panel. All things are moved to the merchant.

Reworked heroes. Each hero can now be summoned for free and freely adjusted. Also reworked hero stats to classic ones like STR, DEX and INT.

Added hero skills that cost mana.