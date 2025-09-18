 Skip to content
18 September 2025 Build 20028546 Edited 18 September 2025 – 09:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Reworked the whole game. Like with Patch 0.6, Patch 0.7 is more like an introduction and provides the foundation for future patches. Therefore, a lot of stuff is still missing and will be added later.

  • Houses now consume all items available and generate taxes based on them.

  • Houses now generate rent based on nearby appeal which can be increased with decor buildings like parks. Appeal is also needed for upgrades.

  • Added roads. Most buildings need a road connection to function.

  • Added a world generator. Now each world / map is unique.

  • Added minimap.

  • Reworked UI and added extra informations.

  • Reworked / removed recipe system. Each building now produces a single item.

  • Added a merchant. Items can be sold to the merchant and in later patches, blueprints, upgrades and artifacts can be bought.

  • Removed research panel. All things are moved to the merchant.

  • Reworked heroes. Each hero can now be summoned for free and freely adjusted. Also reworked hero stats to classic ones like STR, DEX and INT.

  • Added hero skills that cost mana.

  • Reworked dungeons. Now 4 heroes can be added to one and fight together.

Changed files in this update

