In Secrets Revealed Tyra's epic quest comes to an even more epic conclusion. Their hunt for a divine artifact leads to them discovering danger, treasure and a beautiful woman cursed for eternity for betraying a Goddess.

Things get spooky in Sinners Landing, with Morwena showing just why she is the High Priestess for the Goddess of Fire and Lust. The final room of Roselynn's Inn is unlocked, and Tristan must work with her to perform one seriously sexy exorcism.





This update also completes the storyline of Roselynn, the innkeeper with a heart of gold. Slowly the walls she's built around her heart are coming down as she finds something in her relationship with Tristan that she never had before.

We're nearing the end of Early Access for Sinners Landing, with the next update being a full release. It's been an epic 3 1/2 year journey since our first build, filled with romance, eroticism and fun.

This is the last chance to get the game at the Early Access discount, with the price rising to the final $19.99 (or local equivalent) next week. It's now on discount, so there'll never be a better time to grab it!

We're doing a week long sale for all our games! If you've enjoyed our updates, the sexy girls and the terrible puns, this is the perfect time to pick them up at a discount!

Paradise Lust 1 – 30% off

Paradise Lust 2 – 20% off

Sinners Landing – 20% off

Or grab the Flexible Media Games Bundle

and save an extra 10% on top of that. Three games, one click, cheaper than picking them up one by one.