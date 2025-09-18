This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey there folks,

Next Tuesday, September 23rd, we’ll publish Hotfix 6.3.1, our final planned game update prior to the release of Total War: WARHAMMER III: Tides of Torment and the release of Game Update 7.0.

We’ve focused this Hotfix on bringing further improvements to many of the changes brought with Patch 6.3 and offering some refined balance changes for both Lizardmen and Tomb Kings. This Hotfix also helps to address an unintended AI behavior that was causing AI controlled factions to poorly budget their resource, and result in instances of low stack armies on your campaign maps.

There’s a host of additional changes, fixes and improvements detailed below, but if you’d like to check out the changes for yourself, players on Steam can switch their client to the Beta branch and play these changes right now. You can find instructions on how to do this at the bottom of this post.

Here's some highlights from today's release:

Highlights

Two new frontend toggles for Unusual Locations as well as balance changes and bug fixes

Lizardmen factions that have mechanics to spawn in Blessed units now gain double the Spawning Sequence from performing actions compared to the 6.3 release.

All Lizardmen factions have a method of increasing the capacity of Blessed Spawning units.

Tomb King factions can now begin researching technologies from Turn 1, even on Legendary difficulty.

Vampiric Corruption values from technologies have been reduced with additional effects added.

Improved some AI calculations on recruitment, though there is more to come in the future to fully resolve this.

For the full list of changes, check out the full Release Notes at the link below:

HOTFIX 6.3.1 RELEASE NOTES



See you on the battlefield!

— The Total War Team





How to download the Beta branch

Open your Steam client and go to your Library. Right-click on Total War: WARHAMMER III and select 'Properties'. Navigate to the 'Betas' section. In the drop-down menu, select 'hotfix_6.3.1_beta - Hotfix 6.3.1 Beta'. Steam will then download the necessary files and begin the patching process to install the Beta.

The download and patching process usually doesn't take very long. Once its installed, you can jump in!

⚠ IMPORTANT

If you experience any issues after downloading the update, please take a moment to Verify the integrity of the game files first to ensure there were no issues when downloading. A step-by-step guide can be found in this article.



If the issues persist, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





🧱 MOD WARNING

Please note that user-generated mods may have compatibility issues with new game updates. If you are encountering performance or stability issues following a release, is recommended that you disable any mods you're running. If you continue to experience issues, please visit our support site for additional troubleshooting steps and assistance.





